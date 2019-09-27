US Senate panel adopts call to bar Philippine officials involved in De Lima detention

MANILA, Philippines —A committee in the United States Senate has approved a proposal to prohibit the entry of Philippine government officials involved in the “politically-motivated” detention of Sen. Leila De Lima.

In a tweet, US Sen. Dick Durbin (D-ILL) lauded the US Senate's appropriations committee for passing the amendment he proposed with Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

“Good to see the Senate Appropriations Committee pass my amendment with @SenatorLeahy today to prohibit entry to any Philippine government officials involved in the politically-motivated imprisonment of Filipina Senator Leila De Lima in 2017,” the Democrat from Illinois said.

Good to see the Senate Appropriations Committee pass my amendment with @SenatorLeahy today to prohibit entry to any Philippine Government Officials involved in the politically motivated imprisonment of Filipina Senator Leila de Lima in 2017. We must #FreeLeilaNow. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 26, 2019

Durbin was one of the lawmakers who introduced a bipartisan resolution in April condemning the continued detention of De Lima and calling for her immediate release. The other legislators were Edward Markey (D-MASS), Marco Rubio (R-FLA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TENN) and Chris Coons (D-DEL).

The resolution was read twice and referred to the chamber's foreign relations committee.

As in the Philippines, simple resolutions like Senate Resolution 142—the only resolution related to De Lima in the database of US Congress—only express a chamber's position on an issue.

According to the US Senate website, "simple resolutions are also used to express the sentiments of a single house, such as offering condolences to the family of a deceased member of Congress, or it may give 'advice' on foreign policy or other executive business."

Simple resolutions do not have the force of law.

Malacañang called the resolution of the US senators an “unwelcome intrusion to our country’s domestic legal processes and an outrageous interference with our nation’s sovereignty” and urged lawmakers to “mind their own business.”

Early this week, Rubio renewed his call for the Philippine government to “unconditionally” release De Lima.

Philippine Senator Leila de Lima, a critic of extrajudicial killings under Duterte's so-called “war on drugs,” has spent the last two years in prison on bogus charges. I call on the Philippine government to unconditionally release her #FreeLeilaNow #ExpressionNOTOppression pic.twitter.com/B3lsNOnRtx — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) September 20, 2019

Malacañang dismissed the lawmaker’s call as “nonsense.”

A fierce critic of the Duterte administration and its deadly anti-narcotic campaign, De Lima was arrested on Feb. 24, 2017 on what she called “trumped-up” drug charges that she said were part of a presidential vendetta. — Gaea Katreena Cabico