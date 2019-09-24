Citing command responsibility, PMA superintendent steps down over cadet's death

FORT DEL PILAR, BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Top officials of the Philippine Military Academy have stepped down and four cadets were dismissed over the death of Darwin Dormitorio, a 20-year-old cadet believed to have died from hazing.

Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista—PMA superintendent—and Brig. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro—commandant of cadets—have resigned at the end of the academy's probe into the death.

"I did not leave my post in the midst of crisis. I faced the problem squarely and we have finished the investigation," Evangelista, who previously said he wanted to stay on while the academy is in the middle of a crisis, said.

Dormitorio, a fourth-class cadet, died on September 18 after suffering from blunt force trauma that may have been caused by kicks and punches.

Evangelista, himself a member of PMA class of 1986, said all the reports for the administrative and criminal cases are finished and prosecution procedures have commenced.

"In the military tradition of command responsibility it is now the proper time for me as the head of the institution together with the commandant of cadets to relinguish our respective positions," he said.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the Palace welcomes the development, saying the resignations "are a right step towards upholding the integrity of [the PMA].

In a related release, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said the PMA should "relentlessly pursue" justice over Dormitorio's death

Recto, former chair of the Ways and Means committee, pointed out that PMA cadets are also public scholars and that the government spends more for their education than it does on University of the Philippines students.

"Using the previous four years' appropriations and reported number of cadets admitted, the cost of producing one PMA graduate is about P2.982 million. Compare this to the P507,000 to produce a UP graduate of a four-year course," he said.

"As such, PMA cadets are 'the people’s investments', to whom the defense of the Republic will later be entrusted. Bawat isa sa kanila ay mahalaga (Each one of them matters). If they will have to drop out, then it must be on their own steam, and not on a stretcher out of a hospital or morgue."

'Up to proper authority to decide on case'

Evangelista also vowed to do all that is left to be done while awaiting his official relief orders. "As I resign my post, it is now up to the proper authority to decide on the finality of the case. That for me is the definition of command responsibility."

For the administrative liabilities, Brig. Gen. Bacarro, a member of PMA class of 1988, said the third-class squadmates of Dormitorio—3CL Shalimar Imperial and 3CL Felix Lumbag—are separated from service for their direct participation in the maltreatment while 1CL cadet Axl Ray Talupao was also dismissed from the PMA for encouraging the brutalities on Dormitorio.

Under the principle of command responsibility, Bacarro added, 2CL Nikoel Termil, Dormitorio's direct squad leader was also dismissed while 1CL Irvin Sayod—platoon leader—and Elbert Lucas—Echo Company commander—were suspended.

Meanwhile, 1CL Christian Corea, the class floor inspector, is meted 51 demerits, 180 punishment pulls and 180 days confinement as administrative penalties.

Maj. Rex Bolo—senior tactical officer—and Capt. Jeffrey Batistiana—Echo Company tactical officer—were also relieved from their posts at the academy while Col. Cesar Candelaria of the PMA Station Hospital and attending physician Florence Apple Apostol were also relieved from their posts for purposes of investigation.

"There are the sanctions under administrative investigation," Bacarro said.

Evangelista maintained that "it was wrong" for a person to die in this manner in PMA.

"It was wrong for a cadet to die in the hands of fellow cadets. Maltreatment is wrong in the PMA," he said, using the term preferred by the PMA to refer to hazing.