MMFF to hold summer festival next year

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Development Authority chair General Danny Lim on Thursday announced that the Metro Manila Film Festival will now be held twice a year starting next year.

According to Lim, Sen. Bong Go, who was recently sworn as MMFF executive committee member, proposed that the film festival should be held twice next year so that more filmmakers will be encouraged to make more movies.

“Ito ang katayuan natin ngayon ay kakaunti na lang gumagawa ng film,” Lim was quoted by the Manila Public Information Office.

(This is where we are now, only few creates film.)

Lim cited they are eyeing to hold the regular film fest in December and another one Summer festival, after Black Saturday.

“So gagawin nating dalawa. ‘Yung 'di makapasok sa December, pasok sila sa summer (So we will make it two. Those who won’t make the cut in December will be allowed during the summer),” he added.

Earlier, MMDA and representatives of Go met to craft the rules on the planned summer festival.

The MMFF executive committee including MMDA, Go and Rep. Dan Fernandez (Laguna) said Cinema Exhibitors Association of the Philippines already expressed support for the plan to stage the film festival twice a year.

The current MMFF opens every Christmas Day, December 25.

A Pilipino Star Ngayon report said it is not the first time the MMFF will be held twice a year.

Under the term of former Manila Mayor Villegas and then San Juan Mayor and President of MOWELFUND Joseph Estrada, the MMFF is being held every June 24 in time for Manila Foundation Day and December 25, to mark the Christmas season. — Rosette Adel