Robredo camp sees impeachment agenda behind 'Bikoy' raps

MANILA, Philippines — The latest pronouncements of the lawyer of Peter Joemel Advincula alias "Bikoy" is a clear indicator that their agenda is to impeach Vice President Leni Robredo, her spokesperson said.

Lawyer Larry Gadon, Advincula's legal counsel, admitted that he has plans to file an impeachment complaint if the vice president gets indicted.

"If Mrs. Robredo is indicted then that would be the next step — the impeachment proceedings against her. That's the plan, but that's my plan only. The Office of the Solicitor General is not involved," Gadon told ANC.

Gadon filed an impeachment complaint against Maria Lourdes Sereno, who was removed from office as chief justice through a quo warranto plea filed by the OSG.

Robredo and 34 others are facing charges of sedition, inciting to sedition, cyberlibel, libel estafa, harboring a criminal and obstruction of justice over the "Ang Totoong Narco List" video series that spread online earlier this year.

Barry Gutierrez, spokesperson of Robredo, said their camp has yet to receive the subpoena in connection with the sedition raps filed by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

Following Gadon's pronouncements, Gutierrez said this is a clear indicator of the real agenda behind the sedition allegations.

"This is not an ordinary criminal case. This is not based on a proper investigation. This is clearly politically motivated," Gutierrez said in a press briefing.

While the Robredo camp has not yet received the affidavits, Gutierrez said the vice president is ready to face the "trumped-up" charges against her.

"Our legal team is already in a place and we will take the appropriate steps at the right time," Gutierrez said.

