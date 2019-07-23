SONA 2019: Thousands protest Duterte's 'surrender' of West Philippine Sea to China

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of protesters marched towards the House of Representatives to hold what they called as the "People's SONA" during the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

With the chant "Atin ang Pinas, China layas," more than 5,000 people from several groups spanning different sectors, slammed Duterte's policy on the West Philippine Sea which they said is tantamount to surrendering the waters within the country's exclusive economic zone to China.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and human rights lawyers Chel Diokno and Neri Colmenares were among the personalities present at the rally.

Groups calling for justice for the extrajudicial killings in the bloody drug war, land rights and labor rights were also present at the rally.