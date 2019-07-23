NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Thousands of protesters marched toward the House of Representatives during the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte on July 22, 2019.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
SONA 2019: Thousands protest Duterte's 'surrender' of West Philippine Sea to China
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 3:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of protesters marched towards the House of Representatives to hold what they called as the "People's SONA" during the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

With the chant "Atin ang Pinas, China layas," more than 5,000 people from several groups spanning different sectors, slammed Duterte's policy on the West Philippine Sea which they said is tantamount to surrendering the waters within the country's exclusive economic zone to China.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and human rights lawyers Chel Diokno and Neri Colmenares were among the personalities present at the rally.

Groups calling for justice for the extrajudicial killings in the bloody drug war, land rights and labor rights were also present at the rally.

CHINA PEOPLE'S SONA PROTEST RODRIGO DUTERTE SONA SONA 2019 WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As it happened: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
Headlines
32 things Duterte said in his 4th SONA
Here are the issues tackled and promises made by President Duterte in his fourth SONA.
15 hours ago
Headlines
FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2019 SONA speech
21 hours ago
Read the full text of President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th SONA speech here.
Headlines
Cayetano beats the odds
By Jess Diaz | 17 hours ago
The expected fireworks fizzled out at the last minute and, in the end, members of the House of Representatives opted yesterday...
Headlines
‘ABS-CBN franchise will be OK if it hurdles Congress’
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
Will President Duterte veto the bill renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise once it reaches his desk?
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
SONA 2019: Thousands protest Duterte's 'surrender' of West Philippine Sea to China
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 1 hour ago
"Atin ang Pinas, China layas," thousands of protesters chanted as President Duterte readied to lecture the public on the West...
Headlines
4 hours ago
WATCH: Customs crushes smuggled sports car
4 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs on Tuesday destroyed a second-hand sports car that had been misdeclared as auto parts.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Trial to open for journalist critical of Duterte
5 hours ago
High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa's libel trial opens Tuesday in a case that press freedom advocates see as government...
Headlines
5 hours ago
Senate must act on 'verbal' fishing deal with China — Carpio
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The Senate must immediately act on the Philippines' fishing deal with China, which President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed in...
Headlines
6 hours ago
Cha-cha sent to graveyard during Duterte's SONA — Drilon
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte’s non-mention of federalism in his fourth State of the Nation Address indicates that charter...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with