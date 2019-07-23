WATCH: Customs crushes smuggled sports car

MANILA, Philippines— The Bureau of Customs on Tuesday destroyed a second-hand sports car that had been misdeclared as auto parts.

The second-hand blue Ferrari car arrived in the country in May and was estimated to be worth P7 million before being crushed, which significantly reduced its value.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero and Jesus Melchor Quitain—OIC of the Office of the Special Assistant of the President—were present for the destruction of the sports car.

The Customs bureau destroyed other confiscated contraband on Tuesday as a warning to smugglers.

The BOC used a bulldozer to crush the sports car and other contraband.

—Rosette Adel with The STAR/Evelyn Macairan