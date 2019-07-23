NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this July 23, 2019 photo, a second-hand blue Ferrari car was slated to be destroyed by the Bureau of Customs.
The STAR/Evelyn Macairan
WATCH: Customs crushes smuggled sports car
(Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Bureau of Customs on Tuesday destroyed a second-hand sports car that had been misdeclared as auto parts.

The second-hand blue Ferrari car arrived in the country in May and was estimated to be worth P7 million before being crushed, which significantly reduced its value.

Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero and Jesus Melchor Quitain—OIC of the Office of the Special Assistant of the President—were present for the destruction of the sports car.

The Customs bureau destroyed other confiscated contraband on Tuesday as a warning to smugglers.

The BOC used a bulldozer to crush the sports car and other contraband.

—Rosette Adel with The STAR/Evelyn Macairan

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS FERRARI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As it happened: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
Headlines
FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2019 SONA speech
17 hours ago
Read the full text of President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th SONA speech here.
Headlines
Cayetano beats the odds
By Jess Diaz | 12 hours ago
The expected fireworks fizzled out at the last minute and, in the end, members of the House of Representatives opted yesterday...
Headlines
Duterte: No ifs or buts, WPS is ours. But...
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Faced with criticisms and threats of an impeachment complaint, President Duterte reiterated that the West Philippine Sea belongs...
Headlines
‘ABS-CBN franchise will be OK if it hurdles Congress’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Will President Duterte veto the bill renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise once it reaches his desk?
Headlines
Latest
11 minutes ago
'China will scoop all fish in West Philippine Sea'
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 11 minutes ago
Following the declaration of President Rodrigo Duterte that China can continue fishing in Philippine exclusive economic zone,...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Trial to open for journalist critical of Duterte
1 hour ago
High-profile Philippine journalist Maria Ressa's libel trial opens Tuesday in a case that press freedom advocates see as government...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Senate must act on 'verbal' fishing deal with China — Carpio
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The Senate must immediately act on the Philippines' fishing deal with China, which President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed in...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Cha-cha sent to graveyard during Duterte's SONA — Drilon
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte’s non-mention of federalism in his fourth State of the Nation Address indicates that charter...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Bills that Duterte asked Congress to pass in 4th SONA
By Jonathan de Santos | 1 hour ago
Unlike in previous SONAs, Duterte did not mention amending the 1987 Constitution for a shift to a federal form of government—a...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with