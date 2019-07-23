NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte said he is still studying the security of tenure bill, which has been transmitted to his desk for signature.
Krizjohn Rosales
Not in SONA: Federalism, tenure bill
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - July 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — While President Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) lasted for 94 minutes, it was surprisingly silent on two of his campaign promises – the security of tenure bill, which seeks to strengthen workers’ rights, and the shift to a federal form of government.

Duterte said he is still studying the security of tenure bill, which has been transmitted to his desk for signature.

The bill seeks to remove ambiguities in existing laws that have allowed employers to skirt the prohibition against labor only contracting.

“I have to confer with a lot of people affected. You know, it takes two to tango, so it would affect employers and of course it would also greatly favor the workers. It’s a Catch-22 for me,” the President said at a press briefing after his fourth SONA.

Asked if he would veto some provisions of the bill, Duterte did not give a categorical answer.

“Maybe it could go both... Yeah. I can veto it or I can sign it or allow it to lapse into law,” he said.

Under the bill, labor only contracting exists when the job contractor only supplies, recruits and places workers to a contractee, workers supplied to a contractee perform tasks listed by the industry to be directly related to the contractee’s core business and the contractee has direct control and supervision of the workers supplied by the contractor.

Business groups have urged Duterte to veto the measure, saying it would go against the businesses’ constitutional right to contract labor as part of management prerogative.

With regard to federalism, Duterte said the SONA is not the proper time to discuss the matter.

“It’s better left in conferences that are not allowed to be open to the public,” the President said.

“Magulo eh (It would be chaotic). One provision draws a lot of complaints. A lot of pros and cons. You will get dizzy. So better, you just talk about it among yourselves and present it to the public once there is a package, it has been completed,” he added.

Pressed if he is still pushing for federalism, Duterte replied: “Yes, but I said there are things which I cannot mention now. Federalism is good but there are certain things that you have to be very clear.”

Duterte noted that federalism devolves a lot of authority to local governments. He said the federal system has to have a strong president to put together the country.

“With regard to federal, it’s a very loose structure. One has a lot of power locally. So the president will have to have to (devise) it until such time that we have perfected it, there has to be a strong president with the same powers now,” he said.

“As for me, I’m out of it because I think that it will pass beyond my time.” 

DUTERTE SONA 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
17 hours ago
Headlines
FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2019 SONA speech
6 hours ago
Read the full text of President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th SONA speech here.
Headlines
Duterte runs late for fourth SONA
By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is running late for his fourth State of the Nation Address.
Headlines
Senate minority down to three in session hall, one in detention
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
As the Senate formally opens sessions for the 18th Congress, only four senators are left in the minority bloc.
Headlines
Outspoken Duterte silent on 2 key policies in his 4th SONA
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
While President Rodrigo Duterte's fourth State of the Nation Address lasted for an hour and 34 minutes, it was surprisingly...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Customs execs tagged in corruption to exit bureau
By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
An official of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) yesterday assured President Duterte that the agency would abide with his order...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Filipiniana again dominates SONA fashion
By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Local fabrics and Filipino designers yesterday took centerstage anew at the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President...
Headlines
2 hours ago
‘ABS-CBN franchise will be OK if it hurdles Congress’
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Will President Duterte veto the bill renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise once it reaches his desk?
Headlines
2 hours ago
SC upholds 2014 SSS premium hike
By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the 0.6-percent hike in premium contributions of Social Security System (SSS) members as...
Headlines
2 hours ago
More households go hungry in Q2
By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Hunger among Filipino families worsened in the second quarter of the year, with about two million households experiencing...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with