NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Due to bad weather, President Duterte arrived more than an hour late for his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasan complex yesterday, where he delivered his speech – originally intended to last 40 minutes – for about an hour and a half.
Krizjohn Rosales
Delayed start, long speech, singing President
Christina Mendez (The Philippine Star) - July 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — He was over an hour late, and his speech ran much longer than he promised.

Due to bad weather, President Duterte arrived more than an hour late for his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasan complex yesterday, where he delivered his speech – originally intended to last 40 minutes – for about an hour and a half.

The Presidential Security Group (PSG) said Duterte was still at the Bahay ng Pagbabago at Malacañang at 4:20 p.m. He was supposed to deliver his annual address at 4 p.m. at the Batasang Pambansa.

The PSG said cloudy skies and sporadic rains in Quezon City forced their party to leave way past 4 p.m.

At the time, the presidential helicopter was still waiting for a go-signal to take off. Duterte arrived with Sen. Bong Go at 4:55 p.m., the most tardy so far for Duterte’s SONA.

The joint session of the 18th Congress was called to order at 5:08 p.m. and he began delivering his speech at 5:15 p.m.

Midway through his address, the President joked that he had promised to end his speech in 40 minutes, and that he could cut it if the audience wanted him to.

The 74-year-old Chief executive mostly stuck to his prepared speech – reading from a teleprompter – but in some instances, opted to ad lib as usual.

Duterte went off-script when he lashed out at five slow-performing government agencies –Land Transportation Office (LTO), Social Security Service (SSS), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Land Registration Authority (LRA) and Pag-Ibig.

In his past SONAs, Duterte also veered from his written speech when he touched on particular pet peeves.

After delivering his SONA, Duterte joined the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra in singing his favorite songs “Ikaw” and “Moon River.”

Duterte quipped that singing gives him a “sense of peace,” as he was a “prisoner” at Malacañang.

“I can’t even buy my Jockey (underwear),” he said, since being President means maintaining restricted movement due to security concerns.

Singing has been his pastime even when he was mayor. “It brings me comfort,” Duterte told the orchestra.

“(Singing) brings beauty to the soul… It brings you closer to God,” he said, inviting the group to a night of fellowship in Malacañang.

DUTERTE SONA 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
17 hours ago
Headlines
FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2019 SONA speech
6 hours ago
Read the full text of President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th SONA speech here.
Headlines
Duterte runs late for fourth SONA
By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is running late for his fourth State of the Nation Address.
Headlines
Senate minority down to three in session hall, one in detention
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
As the Senate formally opens sessions for the 18th Congress, only four senators are left in the minority bloc.
Headlines
Outspoken Duterte silent on 2 key policies in his 4th SONA
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
While President Rodrigo Duterte's fourth State of the Nation Address lasted for an hour and 34 minutes, it was surprisingly...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Customs execs tagged in corruption to exit bureau
By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
An official of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) yesterday assured President Duterte that the agency would abide with his order...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Filipiniana again dominates SONA fashion
By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Local fabrics and Filipino designers yesterday took centerstage anew at the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President...
Headlines
2 hours ago
‘ABS-CBN franchise will be OK if it hurdles Congress’
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Will President Duterte veto the bill renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise once it reaches his desk?
Headlines
2 hours ago
SC upholds 2014 SSS premium hike
By Edu Punay | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the 0.6-percent hike in premium contributions of Social Security System (SSS) members as...
Headlines
2 hours ago
More households go hungry in Q2
By Helen Flores | 2 hours ago
Hunger among Filipino families worsened in the second quarter of the year, with about two million households experiencing...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with