Robredo, children wear Filipiniana featuring Marawi and Basilan fabrics for SONA

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo and her children Aika, Tricia and Jillian are all set to attend the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Robredo and her children are wearing Filipiniana dresses that feature fabrics weaved by Angat Buhay communities in Marawi and Basilan.

Proud of these woven fabrics from Angat Buhay communities in Marawi and Basilian for #SONA2019 ???????? pic.twitter.com/WotsOGBPT1 — Aika Robredo (@aikarobredo) July 22, 2019

“Proud of these woven fabrics from Angat Buhay communities in Marawi and Basilan,” Aika wrote on Twitter.

Angat Buhay is Robredo’s flagship anti-poverty project that seeks to create projects that impact Filipino families.

The vice president donned a purple terno that featured ethnic patterns while her daughters also wore different-colored ternos with a hint of ethnic patterns.

Robredo’s eldest daughter, Aika also partnered her outfit with matching accessories.

Meanwhile, Tricia wore a red jumpsuit terno while Jillian wore a pink-colored silk terno.

Robredo is attending the SONA for the fourth time.