NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate begin first regular sessions for the 18th Congress Monday morning prior to President Rodrigo Duterte's fourth State of the Nation Address.
The STAR/Paolo Romero
Senate begins sessions for 18th Congress
(Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Tito Sotto has banged the gavel Monday morning to officially start the first regular session of the Senate.

The first agenda of the Senate for its first regular session for the 18th Congress was the oath-taking of 12 new senators elected during the 2019 midterm elections.

Five reelectionist senators will be starting their second terms — Sens. Cynthia Villar, Grace Poe, Sonny Angara, Koko Pimentel and Nancy Binay.

Sens. Pia Cayetano, Lito Lapid and Bong Revilla will also sit again in the Senate.

New names in the Senate are Bong Go, Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, Imee Marcos and Francis Tolentino, who have also filed their pet bills as early as July 1.

Sotto retained his seat as Senate president with 22 out of 24 senators present in the first session. Sens. Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros abstained while the rest of the senators voted in favor of Sotto.

Sen. Leila de Lima, who is detained over drug charges, and Sen. Manny Pacquiao, who had a boxing match last Sunday, were not able to attend the Monday session.

Aside from the election of the Senate president, the senators are also expected to announce priority bills for the 18th Congress. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

18TH CONGRESS DUTERTE SONA 2019 SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Calm before the storm?
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
On the eve of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), several congressmen revealed the fight for the leadership in the House...
Headlines
Duterte to deliver legacy SONA
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte is expected to be both on legacy and lecture mode as he delivers today his fourth State of the Nation Address...
Headlines
Negros cops tortured before execution — probers
By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 day ago
They were tortured and summarily executed.
Headlines
Lawmakers file new versions of TRABAHO bill
By Mary Grace Padin | 12 hours ago
Several lawmakers have filed bills seeking to lower corporate income tax rates and rationalize fiscal incentives in the country,...
Headlines
Early retirement seen to curb bloated bureaucracy
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Offering early retirement to qualified government employees could save the country’s coffers at least P1 trillion and...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Bong Revilla feels 'vindicated' by Senate comeback
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
"At least we were able to return to the Senate. While I was heading in, this is my second time to come back, I still had flashbacks...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Sotto elected as Senate president
1 hour ago
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri nominated Sotto for the presidency of the Senate, with Sen. Panfilo Lacson seconding...
Headlines
3 hours ago
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
Headlines
12 hours ago
A force at 40: Vintage Pacman downs Thurman
By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao continued to write history by scoring a narrow yet thrilling decision over previously unbeaten Keith Thurman...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Dengue cases up in Calabarzon: 50 deaths reported
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) reported yesterday that 50 people have died due to dengue while over 13,000 others were afflicted...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with