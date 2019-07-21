‘Forever the champ’: Senate colleagues congratulate Pacquiao for boxing victory

MANILA, Philippines — Colleagues of boxing champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao at the Senate congratulated him on his latest boxing victory.

For Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Pacquiao proved that “age doesn’t matter.”

Pacquiao, 40, fought against Keith Thurman, who is 10 years younger than him.

“Congratulations. Tibay pa rin ni Manny. Age does not matter,” Sotto said.

Sen. Win Gatchalian shared the same sentiment as Sotto saying that despite the age gap, a heart that fights still prevails.

Kahit mas bata ang kalaban, ipinakita mo na walang tatalo sa pusong palaban at pagmamahal sa bayan. Congratulations, Senator @MannyPacquiao! #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/5IB3ZgtnZ4 — Win Gatchalian (@WinGatchalian74) July 21, 2019

Sen. Sonny Angara, on the other hand, said he considers his colleague the“forever champ.”

Congrats @MannyPacquiao forever the Champ! ???????? — Sonny Angara (@sonnyangara) July 21, 2019

Other senators said Pacquiao’s victory serves as an inspiration.

“Manny's victory serves as an inspiration for great skill earned through constant hard work, great humility and magnanimity for all Filipinos,” Sen. Richard Gordon said.

I congratulate my friend and colleague, Sen. @MannyPacquiao for his spectacular victory over Keith Thurman. Manny's victory serves as an inspiration for great skill earned through constant hard work, great humility and magnanimity for all Filipinos. pic.twitter.com/L1A78o7YRA — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) July 21, 2019

Congratulations Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, the new WBA Super World Welterweight Champion! ???? Maraming salamat sa patuloy na pagiging inspirasyon sa bawat Pilipino. #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/155C06FxSH — Senator Nancy Binay (@SenatorBinay) July 21, 2019

Some senators also hailed Pacquiao for bringing pride to the nation.

Congratulations Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, the new WBA Super World Welterweight Champion! ???? Maraming salamat sa patuloy na pagiging inspirasyon sa bawat Pilipino. #PacquiaoThurman pic.twitter.com/155C06FxSH — Senator Nancy Binay (@SenatorBinay) July 21, 2019

Once again, Pacman's victory over Keith Thurman has shown the whole world the strength, might, and perseverance of a true Filipino athlete. Mabuhay ka Brother @MannyPacquiao ???? God bless you more! — Joel Villanueva (@senatorjoelv) July 21, 2019

The Las Vegas robbery wasn’t fully consummated. Congrats to my colleague, Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) July 21, 2019

Congrats for another win, Sen. @MannyPacquiao! — GRACE POE (@SenGracePOE) July 21, 2019

Meanwhile, some senators and lawmakers attended a block screening of the boxing match of Pacquiao in a mall in Makati City.

They were seen rejoicing during the whole bout, especially when Pacquiao’s win was announced.

Neophyte Sen. Bato dela Rosa, who used to fly to the United States to watch Pacquiao’s match live, said he got nervous after hearing that judges had a split decision on the match. However, he said he is proud and relieved after learning Pacquiao won.