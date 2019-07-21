NEW ON NETFLIX
Manny Pacquiao (L) and former Gov. of the province of Ilocos Sur, Philippines and the former Deputy National Security Adviser for the Philippine government Luis "Chavit" Singson (C) celebrate Pacquiao's split-decision victory over Keith Thurman in their WBA welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP
‘Forever the champ’: Senate colleagues congratulate Pacquiao for boxing victory
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Colleagues of boxing champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao at the Senate congratulated him on his latest boxing victory.

For Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Pacquiao proved that “age doesn’t matter.”

Pacquiao, 40, fought against Keith Thurman, who is 10 years younger than him.

“Congratulations. Tibay pa rin ni Manny. Age does not matter,” Sotto said.

Sen. Win Gatchalian shared the same sentiment as Sotto saying that despite the age gap, a heart that fights still prevails.

 

 

Sen. Sonny Angara, on the other hand, said he considers his colleague the“forever champ.”

 

 

Other senators said Pacquiao’s victory serves as an inspiration.

“Manny's victory serves as an inspiration for great skill earned through constant hard work, great humility and magnanimity for all Filipinos,” Sen. Richard Gordon said.

 

 

 

Some senators also hailed Pacquiao for bringing pride to the nation.

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, some senators and lawmakers attended a block screening of the boxing match of Pacquiao in a mall in Makati City.

 

They were seen rejoicing during the whole bout, especially when Pacquiao’s win was announced.

 

 

Neophyte Sen. Bato dela Rosa, who used to fly to the United States to watch Pacquiao’s match live, said he got nervous after hearing that judges had a split decision on the match. However, he said he is proud and relieved after learning Pacquiao won.

KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO PACQUIAO THURMAN SENATE
