In its 4 a.m. report, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that while low pressure area is now outside the Philippine area of responsibility, the Southwest Monsoon, or Habagat, may bring rains over parts of Luzon.
No more weather disturbance inside PAR — PAGASA
(Philstar.com) - July 20, 2019 - 10:52am

MANILA, Philippines — There are no weather disturbances monitored within the Philippine area of responsibility after Tropical Depression Goring — which has weakened into a low pressure area — exited Friday night, state weather forecasters said Saturday morning.

In its 4 a.m. report, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that while LPA is now outside PAR, the southwest monsoon, or habagat, may bring rains over parts of Luzon.

PAGASA said monsoon rains are expected in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and provinces of Zambales, Bataan, Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies may prevail over Metro Manila.

