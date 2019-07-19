‘Goring’ on its way out of PAR

MANILA, Philippines — Weather forecasters said Tropical Depression Goring may leave the Philippine area of responsibility Friday evening—hours after it re-entered the country.

At 4 p.m., “Goring” was spotted 380 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes. It is heading northeast at 30 kilometers per hour.

The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph.

Batanes remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1. Residents of the province may experience winds between 30 kilometers per hour and 60 kph or intermittent rains within 36 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Moderate to at times heavy rains will prevail over Batanes, while light to at times heavy rains will affect Ilocos region and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Sea travel remains dangerous over the seaboards of Batanes, seaboards of Northern Luzon and western seaboard of Central Luzon.

Forecast position

Saturday afternoon: 1,155 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico