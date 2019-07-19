NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour.
RAMBB
‘Goring’ on its way out of PAR
(Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 6:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Weather forecasters said Tropical Depression Goring may leave the Philippine area of responsibility Friday evening—hours after it re-entered the country.

At 4 p.m., “Goring” was spotted 380 kilometers north northeast of Basco, Batanes. It is heading northeast at 30 kilometers per hour.

The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph.

Batanes remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1. Residents of the province may experience winds between 30 kilometers per hour and 60 kph or intermittent rains within 36 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Moderate to at times heavy rains will prevail over Batanes, while light to at times heavy rains will affect Ilocos region and Babuyan Group of Islands.

Sea travel remains dangerous over the seaboards of Batanes, seaboards of Northern Luzon and western seaboard of Central Luzon.

Forecast position

  • Saturday afternoon: 1,155 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why defining 'extrajudicial killings' in law is a vital step toward accountability
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Lawyer Jacqueline De Guia, CHR spokesperson, told Philstar.com Thursday that the lack of a “precise definition”...
Headlines
How long Duterte's SONAs were through the years
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is set to deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address on Monday, July 22.
Headlines
LPA re-enters PAR, becomes Tropical Depression Goring
8 hours ago
The low pressure area—which was earlier spotted off extreme northern Luzon—has developed into a tropical depression...
Headlines
PNP files sedition raps vs Leni, opposition, bishops
By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
Police have filed sedition and other criminal complaints against Vice President Leni Robredo, several members of the Catholic...
Headlines
Philippines, US dialogue missed chance to address South China Sea 'grey zone' — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
While the Philippines and the United States reaffirmed their defense cooperation in their last dialogue, the two countries...
Headlines
Latest
51 minutes ago
IBP, fisherfolk withdraw Kalikasan writ plea
By Kristine Joy Patag | 51 minutes ago
The IBP filed a motion on Friday asking the SC to be allowed to withdraw the petition.
Headlines
1 hour ago
Filipinos' trust in China falls, US rises — SWS
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
Filipinos' trust in China declined while the United States saw a higher trust rating in the second quarter of 2019, according...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Pangilinan calls on LP congressmen to back Robredo
3 hours ago
Sen. Francis Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party, urged lawmakers from their political party to stand behind Vice President...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Sandiganbayan clears military, police officers in 'Morong 43' case
3 hours ago
Military and police officers were accused of preventing the 43 health workers from conferring with their lawyer while in...
Headlines
6 hours ago
Signal No. 1 over Batanes due to Tropical Depression Goring
6 hours ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Warning Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes due to the effects of Tropical Depression Goring...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with