Vice President Leni Robredo and at least 35 others are facing sedition raps in connection to the "Ang Totoong Narco List" anonymous video series.
OVP/Released
Pangilinan calls on LP congressmen to back Robredo
(Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party, urged lawmakers from their political party to stand behind Vice President Leni Robredo.

"We urge our fellow lawmakers at the House of Representatives to seriously consider where they stand in the face of the harassment and persecution brought upon our party chairperson," Pangilinan said in a statement.

Robredo and at least 35 others are facing sedition, inciting to sedition, cyberlibel, libel estafa, harboring a criminal and obstruction of justice charges in connection to the "Ang Totoong Narco List" anonymous video series.

Pangilinan had decried the allegations against Robredo and former senatorial bets of opposition coalition "Otso Diretso", labeling the raps against them as political harassment and persecution.

The vice president also received a warning that an impeachment complaint may be filed against her for supporting the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution seeking to review the human rights situation in the Philippines.

The senator also noted that the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, rejected the plea of Robredo to immediately resolve the electoral protest of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos against her.

Pangilinan reminded LP lawmakers, including senators in the minority bloc, that they were elected to protect and promote the interests of the Filipino people.

"Lahat ng panggigipit ng mga nakaraang taon ay dito nagtatapos: ang alisin ang mga balakid sa mga balak ng mga nasa kapangyarihan para ituloy ang patayan, ang paninikluhod sa China, at ang panghabambuhay na paghahari-harian nila sa bansa," Pangilinan said.

The LP president said the allegations thrown against Robredo and the opposition party is part of the administration's plot to avoid the mandate of giving a brighter future for Filipinos.

"Hindi natin tatalikuran ang ating mga responsibilidad. Sa pagtayo natin para sa katotohanang ito, tinataguyod at ipinagtatanggol natin ang ating minamahal na Pilipinas at sambayanang Pilipino," he said.

Pangilinan, Sen. Franklin Drilon, Sen. Risa Hontiveros and detained Sen. Leila de Lima are the remaining minority members in the Senate.

The case is different with LP members in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Edgar Erice (Caloocan) earlier said at least 10 LP House members will be joining the majority bloc led by administration allies in the lower chamber of Congress.

In a television earlier this week, Erice said the decision of LP congressmen to join the House majority is mostly out of practicality.

"I am empathize with many of our members, especially the first (and) second termers. They would want to win in the next elections and if their districts will be deprived, they will not be able to deliver services, projects... maybe we will run out of members," Erice told ANC's "Early Edition". — Patricia Lourdes Viray

