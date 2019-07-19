Signal No. 1 over Batanes due to Tropical Depression Goring

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Warning Signal No. 1 has been raised over Batanes due to the effects of Tropical Depression Goring.

Residents of the province may experience winds between 30 kilometers per hour and 60 kph or intermittent rains within 36 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

“Goring”—previously a low pressure area that re-entered the Philippine area of responsibility Friday morning—was spotted 190 km north northwest of Basco, Batanes. It is heading northeast at 30 kph.

The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 60 kph.

“Goring” is not expected to hit any part of the Philippine landmass. It may leave PAR Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

Moderate to at times heavy rains will prevail over Batanes, while light to moderate to at times heavy rains will affect residents of Ilocos region and Babuyan Group of Islands.

The weather bureau warned the sea travel is dangerous over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Danas —formerly called “Falcon”—was seen 1,005 km north of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 80 kph and gusts of up to 95 kph.

Forecast position

Saturday morning: 695 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

Sunday morning: 1,505 km north northeast of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico