2 Filipinos swept to sea, missing in Thailand

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipino tourists have gone missing after reportedly being swept into the sea by high waves in Phuket, Thailand.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said two Filipinos—identified as Noah Ibay and Angelo Cortez—went missing at Freedom Beach in Phuket on July 17.

The Royal Thai Police and a group of Filipino tourists informed the Philippine Embassy in Thailand that the two were missing.

Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Mary Jo Bernardo-Aragon said rescue operations resumed Thursday, the DFA said.

"The Embassy continues to coordinate with the authorities on the case, as well as respond to the needs of the Filipino family and friends of the two missing Filipinos," the DFA said in a statement.

Ibay and Cortez were last seen on the beach, where they were swept away during a heavy storm. They have bot been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from Thai PBS World, rescue operations were suspended on Wednesday due to heavy rain and high waves.

The case of the missing Filipinos comes after the International Surf Lifesaving Association issued a surf danger warning in southern Thailand, including Phuket, The Phuket News reported.