NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Falcon, with international name Danas, was expected to make landfall in Cagayan yesterday but made a 90-degree turn northward.
Falcon veers north; LPA brings rains
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - July 18, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Falcon will continue to bring moderate to heavy rains in some parts of Luzon today even as it veered north from its projected path.

Falcon, with international name Danas, was expected to make landfall in Cagayan yesterday but made a 90-degree turn northward.

But another low-pressure area was spotted off Ilocos Sur, bringing more rains in Luzon.

The province of Batanes remained under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as of 5 p.m. yesterday as Falcon continued to head toward Taiwan.

Signal No. 1 was still up in Apayao, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte and Babuyan Group of Islands, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Falcon – the sixth cyclone to enter the country this year – was expected to make landfall over Gattaran, Cagayan, PAGASA said.

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center and Japan Meteorological Agency, however, said Falcon made a sudden turn north as it was about to make landfall.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau also reported Danas made a sudden turn north, sparing Taipei.

As of 4 p.m., the center of Falcon was located at 265 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

It packed winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Falcon was forecast to move north-northwest at 20 kph.

Moderate to heavy rains will persist over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern Palawan, including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Romblon today.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and the Visayas will have light to moderate to at times heavy rains.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas against flooding and landslides.

PAGASA said the low-pressure area off Ilocos Sur was also enhancing the southwest monsoon.

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the weather system was spotted at 180 km west of Sinait.

Falcon is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility tomorrow morning.

Disaster officials have been issuing alerts and advisories in areas where Falcon is expected to barrel through.

Falcon is enhancing the southwest monsoon, affecting the provinces of the country’s western seaboard.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council called on residents in Ilocos, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro to brace for possible flash floods and landslides.

Falcon, along with the enhanced southwest monsoon, yesterday dumped moderate to heavy rains over Abra, Kalinga, Isabela, Mountain Province and Ifugao; Isabela, La Union, Zambales and Bataan; Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Northern Palawan, including Calamian Group, Cuyo Island, Aklan and Antique. – Jaime Laude, Raymund Catindig, Edu Punay, Rudy Santos, Gilbert Bayoran, Ramon Efren Lazaro, Rainier Allan Ronda, Lino dela Cruz, Cesar Ramirez

TROPICAL STORM FALCON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 18
6 hours ago
Some classes will remain suspended on July 18, Thursday due to the continuous rains brought by Tropical Storm “Fal...
Headlines
Carpio: Duterte's Mutual Defense Treaty remark maybe another joke
6 hours ago
Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said that Duterte may just be pulling another joke, "just like his jetski joke.&...
Headlines
Andanar says there may be 'minor' changes in Duterte Cabinet
By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
"What I know is we all serve at the pleasure of the president."
Headlines
Task force still working on ‘flood channel’ for Boracay
8 hours ago
Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda on Wednesday said a flood channel for Boracay island is still underway.
Headlines
PAGASA: Tropical Storm Falcon, LPA boosting habagat
7 hours ago
Tropical Storm Falcon (international name: Danas) and the low pressure area off the waters of Ilocos Sur are enhancing the...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte: Face international trial? You must be stupid
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
He’s a Filipino and he will only face Philippine courts.
Headlines
1 hour ago
China can’t ignore multilateral resistance — US
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
“Multilateral resistance” from the United States and its allies against China’s militarization in the South...
Headlines
1 hour ago
85% of Pinoys trust Rody – Pulse Asia
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Eighty-five percent of Filipinos continued to express trust in President Duterte and approved of his performance, Pulse Asia...
Headlines
1 hour ago
‘Duterte won’t allow another reenacted budget’
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The head of the country’s premier socioeconomic planning agency said President Duterte can be expected to put his foot...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Coming soon: P20 coin
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is set to launch a coin version of the P20 banknote toward the end of the year or the...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with