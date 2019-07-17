Some classes will remain suspended on July 18, Thursday due to the continuous rains brought by Tropical Storm Falcon.
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for July 18
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 6:44pm
MANILA, Philippines — Some classes will remain suspended on July 18, Thursday due to the continuous rains brought by Tropical Storm Falcon.
Ahead of Thursday, the local government of Romblon called off elementary to high school classes in Cajidocan, Romblon.
Here’s a running list of class suspensions for July 18:
