With Duterte as president, implementing 'Bawal Bastos' law will be hard — Gabriela

MANILA, Philippines — Implementing the so-called “Bawas Bastos” law will be a challenge if the president himself degrades and objectifies women, Gabriela Women’s Party said Tuesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act on April 17 but the document was released to the media only on Monday. The law’s principal author, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, earlier said the proposed measure has lapsed into law.

“President Duterte’s signing of the ‘Bawal Bastos Law’ or the amendments to the Anti-Sexual Harassment Act throws an ironic shade on himself as he represents the single most brazen violator of the law’s intent with his staple macho-fascist remarks,” Gabriela Women’s Party said on Twitter.

“Bawal Bastos” law penalizes “any unwanted and uninvited sexual actions or remarks against any person” in public places.

These acts include:

catcalling

wolf-whistling

unwanted invitations

misogynistic, transphobic, homophobic and sexist slurs

persistent uninvited comments or gestures on a person's appearance

relentless request for personal details

statement of sexual comments and suggestions

public masturbation or flashing of private parts

groping or any advances, whether verbal or physical that is unwanted and has threatened one's sense of personal space and physical safety and committed in public spaces

“He is the chief propagator of a culture that degrades and objectifies women, and that which exhorts catcallers, sexual offenders and even uniformed personnel to disrespect women,” Gabriela said.

It added: “Under this context, implementing the law will certainly be a challenge.”

Duterte is notorious for his controversial remarks about and actions toward women.

Last May, Duterte cracked another rape joke as he pretended to read out offenses by Philippine Military Academy cadets.

During the campaign period, the president asked Bohol Mayor Tita Baja-Gallantes if she could run away with him. Duterte—who is living with his longtime partner, Honeylet Avanceña—said “I will really grab and hold on to your panty if you try to leave, even until the garter snaps. You’re just too beautiful.”

He also drew the ire of women’s rights groups and some lawmakers for kissing a married Filipino woman in South Korea, claiming he “touched” his maid when he was younger, ordering troops to shoot female rebels in the vagina and joking of using virgins to lure tourists to the Philippines.

Duterte's defenders often explain Duterte’s controversial statements on women as jokes and that critics should look at ordinances in his hometown of Davao City that protect women from harassment.