President Duterte has signed into law Republic Act 11314 or the Student Fare Discount Act, Malacañang announced yesterday.
Miguel De Guzman
Law signed giving 20% fare discounts to students
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Students are now entitled to a 20 percent discount on all public transportation.

President Duterte has signed into law Republic Act 11314 or the Student Fare Discount Act, Malacañang announced yesterday.

The law covers all forms of public transportation including jeep, bus, UV Express van, taxi, transport network vehicle service, aircraft and ships as well as railways (MRT, LRT and PNR).

Students must present a valid school ID or a current validated enrollment form to avail themselves of the fare discount.

The discount to students is a year-round benefit.

Excluded from coverage of the law are those enrolled in dancing or driving schools, short-term courses of seminar type and graduate studies such as those taking up medicine, law, masters and doctorate degrees.

Land, water and air transportation utilities that refuse to grant discounts to students may be slapped with penalties, including suspension of driver’s license up to three months and fines from P5,000 up to P150,000.

Over 30 million students will benefit from the Student Fare Discount Law that grants them 20 percent reduction on all public transportation.

“Every day, more than 30 million students from elementary to college travel to and from schools, so the enactment of the law is a big help for them and their families,” said Sen. Sonny Angara, who first filed the bill in 2007 when he was still a member of the House of Representatives.

“So now students will enjoy the same privilege granted to senior citizens and persons with disabilities,” Angara added.

He said he would continue to push for discounts for other expenses such as meals, medicine and school supplies but only for poor students.

President Duterte has signed into law a measure prohibiting gender-based sexual harassment in streets, public and online spaces.

Duterte signed Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act on April 17. – Paolo Romero

