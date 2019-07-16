NEW ON NETFLIX
NO TOAST: French Ambassador Nicolas Galey delivers his Bastille Day message as his wife Camella, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez look on during the celebration of the National Day of France at the ambassador’s residence in Makati City the other day.
Joey Viduya
Consequences? No DFA official at French National Day
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - July 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Maybe they don’t work on Sundays.

Some guests made this quip as they waited for a representative of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to show up for the traditional diplomatic toast at the celebration of Bastille Day, the French National Day, on July 14 at the official residence of the French ambassador in Forbes Park, Makati.

Reliable sources said the French embassy was informed by the DFA that no one from the department would be available for the Bastille Day celebration.

The unusual break with diplomatic tradition in this country was seen as a snub and a show of disapproval toward France for co-sponsoring the Iceland resolution to investigate killings related to the war on drugs in the Philippines before the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) last week.

About an hour after the official start of the event, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez joined French Ambassador Nicolas Galey and his wife Camella on stage when the envoy delivered his speech.

Galey dispensed with the traditional toast to the Philippines and the health of the president of the Philippines, and there was no need for Lorenzana and Lopez to return the toast.

Because there was no toast, the dean of the diplomatic corps in the Philippines, Apostolic Nuncio Gabriele Giordano Caccia, was not asked on stage.

Galey was instead joined on stage by his wife Camella. Later, Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III was asked to join Lorenzana and Lopez together with the French envoy and his wife.

Galey told The STAR he was happy that the Cabinet members representing the departments with which France enjoys robust ties attended the event.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. was in Hong Kong to lead the launch of the Passport Online Appointment System at the Philippine consulate general and call on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to discuss Hong Kong-Philippine issues.

Sources said the absence of a DFA representative at the event may be “unusual” and a message of displeasure, after the Philippines hit Western countries that supported the resolution and warned of “far reaching” consequences.

“We are friends with Iceland. We are friends of the Philippines. We are friends with many countries. Whether we co-sponsored or not, this text is not the alpha and omega of international relations and we have our views on this situation,” Galey told reporters at the Bastille Day reception.

