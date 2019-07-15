House to implement lock-out policy from July 19 to 21 for SONA

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives on Sunday advised the public that it would implement stiffer security measures within the complex in preparation for President Rodrigo Duterte’s fourth State of the Nation Address.

House Acting Secretary General Dante Roberto Maling, chair of Task Force SONA 2019, said that among the security requirements is the implementation of a complete lock-out policy effective July 19 to 21.

“The 'No Pre-Sona Security Lock-out Stickers, No Entry' and 'No Hrep ID, No Entry' policies shall be strictly enforced on July 19 to 21, 2019,” the House advisory read.

On these days, personnel and non-employees of the lower chamber who have no official business in the House shall not be allowed inside.

It added that the complex would only be open from 7 a.m. Friday, July 19, until 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21.

Duterte’s SONA would be held at the House of Representatives on July 22. Likewise, the opening of the first regular session of the 18th Congress would be held the same day.

Maling also asked the House of Secretariats, Congressional staff and heads of office to submit a list of people who would report for work on each lock-out day.

The Inter-Parliamentary and Public Affairs Department and the Engineering and Physical Facilities Department were also asked to submit a list of names of accredited media personnel, SONA caterers and contractors, respectively.

The names would be submitted to the Office of the Executive Director and Legislative Security Bureau.

House employees who would be included on the list would be the only ones allowed entry in the premises using their IDs.

On the other hand, non-House personnel which includes accredited media personnel, caterers and contractors shall be required to wear their company IDs with color-coded pre-SONA security lock-out stickers.

According to the SONA preparations chair, these color-coded pre-SONA security lock-out stickers would only be released on the lock-out dates at 7 a.m. or upon entry of the concerned non-House personnel at the North Gate of the House Complex.

A separate specially designed color-coded ID would be issued to all Senate and House Secretariat officials and employees, congressional staff, media personnel and contractors who would report for work on SONA day.

The heads of the offices were also asked to submit the names to the Planning and Management Information Service.

Meanwhile, during the lock-out days and the SONA itself, the House of Representatives said they would implement parking restrictions and issuance of car passes.

“All motorcycles, taxicabs and Transport Network Vehicles Services (TNVS) shall not be allowed to enter and park inside the HRep premises,” the advisory read.

The parking spaces would also be strictly provided for vehicles with color-coded car passes on a “First Come, First Serve” basis.

Maling earlier said that at least 1,500 individuals were invited to attend the event.