PNP may be tapped in probe into alleged involvement of BI officials in illegal entry of Chinese workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration might include the Philippine National Police as it digs deeper into immigration officers’ alleged operation of “escort services” to facilitate the illegal entry of Chinese workers into the country.

Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Monday that upon learning the reported money making scheme—where Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) allegedly spend P10,000 for the entry of every Chinese hire—Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente immediately ordered a probe.

The STAR reported that Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to look into the modus.

“There is an ongoing investigation by the NBI of human trafficking syndicates operating in our terminals, so I directed the NBI to expand that probe to include this escort servicing scheme,” he told The STAR.

Sandoval said the BI-led probe would look into possible administrative charges to be filed against the immigration personnel, while the NBI investigation would focus on criminal charges.

She added Morente’s police background might help them expand intelligence information gathering.

“We have to remember, the commissioner came from the police, so his intelligence ties with the intel community is still strong,” Sandoval said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Morente is a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Class 1981 and was a former police director. He was the head of the PNP Directorate for Integrated Police Operations-Eastern Mindanao.

‘Escort services’ scheme

According to a STAR report, the Chinese recruits were allegedly told to meet the “escorts” upon arrival at the airport. These escorts were allegedly the ones who would assist them in immigration procedures at the counters with no questions asked.

POGOs with no license to operate resort to this modus because they could not apply for the work visas of their Chinese workers, who enter the country using two-year tourist visas and would leave temporarily only to return and repeat the process.

Sandoval said the immigration probe would cover all international ports across the country.

The immigration spokesperson admitted that the scheme has been happening for years now.

She said the bureau had taken steps to monitor the scheme such as installing closed-circuit television cameras and putting up electronic gates which lessened face-to-face interaction with immigration officers. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan