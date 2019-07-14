NEW ON NETFLIX
This July 24, 2017 photo shows President Rodrigo Duterte delivering his State of the Nation Address at Batasang Pambansa. The speech was made before a joint session of Congress.
Philstar.com/AJ Bolando, File
Duterte's SONA 2019 will be P200K cheaper
(Philstar.com) - July 14, 2019 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — This year’s State of the Nation Address budget would be lower than in 2018.

House Acting Secretary General Dante Roberto Maling, chair of the Task Force SONA 2019, said the lower chamber will spend only around P4.7 million for President Rodrigo Duterte’s fourth SONA. The amount costs P200,000 less than last year’s SONA.

“Last year it was P4.9 (million)," Maling was quoted in a press conference on Thursday.

Maling said the P4.7 million estimated budget would be spent on supplies, materials, food and other SONA-related activities that the House conducts in preparation for the annual presidential address.

The SONA preparations chair said there are at least 1,500 individuals invited to attend the event.

Maling said the invitations were already sent out to various individuals including the diplomatic corps, members of the executive branch, former Cabinet members, local government officials, invitees of House members and former presidents of the country.

He added that the number of invitations sent does not deviate from the seating capacity of the session hall which can house around 1,500 people.

“’Di ho kami nag-aallow masyado ng nagtatayo especially during the delivery of SONA of the president,” Maling said.

(A standing audience won't be allowed, especially during the delivery of the SONA of the president)

According to Maling, SONA preparations have been the same from the previous years except for minor arrangements he did not detail.

“It doesn't really deviate from what has been happening from the past years,” he said.

'No substantial threat for SONA'

Meanwhile, House Sergeant-at-Arms Retired Major General Romeo Prestoza said there are no substantial threats for the upcoming SONA.

He assured the public that the House is in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency for any possible threat.

“We have extensive trainings, seminars to include simulation exercises and tabletop exercises para in case meron nga (in case there are threats) we would be prepared,” Prestoza also said on Thursday.

Prestoza said there are no reports yet on whether signal jamming would be implemented during SONA as the directive would come from the Presidential Security Group.

“They would be the one to control it. If they feel they need to initiate the jamming process, they can dictate,” the House sergeant-at-arms said.

Duterte is set to deliver his fourth SONA on July 22 at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City. — Rosette Adel

