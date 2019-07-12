Kidapawan radio commentator shot dead

KIDAPAWAN CITY , Philippines — Police are investigating the killing of a radio commentator who was gunned down here Wednesday.

Initial reports said Eduardo Dizon, a radio anchor of Brigada News FM, was shot dead by several men on motorcycles while driving home in his Mitsubishi Mirage car along Quezon Boulevard.

Police said Dizon died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident was preceded by the attack on the Bombo Radyo station building in General Santos City. Unidentified men reportedly opened fire at the building before escaping in a red pickup truck. No one was hurt in the incident.

Regional police director Brig. Gen. Eliseo Rasco said an investigation is ongoing to determine the motive behind the killing of Dizon.

Kidapawan City police chief Lt. Col. Joyce Birrey said Dizon went to her office last week to report threats to his life.

Dizon was reportedly getting threats for his commentaries against the KAPA investment scheme founded by Pastor Joel Apolinario in General Santos City.

The KAPA investment scheme was ordered shut down by President Duterte three weeks ago and is now subject of judicial litigation by the National Bureau of Investigation, Securities Exchange Commission and Anti-Money Laundering Council.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has initiated an investigation into the killing of Dizon.

“CHR Regional Office of Region XII has sent a team to investigate the incident and will coordinate with local authorities to help bring the perpetrators to justice,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said.

“CHR would also like to extend its deepest condolences to Dizon’s family and friends, and hope that in the end justice will prevail,” she added.

De Guia urged authorities to act on the case and bring the killers to justice and that steps be taken

to further ensure the safety of our country’s journalists and media professionals.”

She added, “A media that can operate without fear of violence and suppression is a sign of a healthy, functioning democracy. The continuous rise of media killings and harassment is alarming and needs to be addressed before more lives are lost.”

Sen. Grace Poe deplored the killing of Dizon and sought swift action from law enforcers to bring his perpetrators to jail.

“We also condole with the family and loved ones of Eduardo and call on the concerned government agencies to extend the appropriate assistance,” Poe said in a statement.

Poe called on the Philippine National Police to make a report to the public on the progress of its investigation on the deaths of journalists.

“We have to know how the cases are moving and what support the families of the victims need in pursuing justice,” Poe said.

“Every killer who eludes justice can embolden the next. The cycle has to stop,” she said.

Employees of Brigada 95.7 News FM in Koronadal City condemned the killing and urged the North Cotabato provincial police to intensify their investigation for the immediate arrest of the suspects.

“We are crying for justice for our ka-Brigada,” said Erlinda Pabi-Araquil, a commentator of Brigada News FM based in Koronadal.

The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) condemned the killing of Dizon.

If his murder is proven to be work-related, Dizon would be the 13th journalist killed under the administration of President Duterte and the 186th since 1986, the NUJP said. – With Paolo Romero, Janvic Mateo, Emmanuel Tupas, Ramil Bajo