Angat water level dips to critical anew

MANILA, Philippines — The water elevation at Angat Dam has breached the 160-meter critical level Thursday—the second time since the start of rainy season this year.

The water level at Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan dropped to 159.93 meters as of early Thursday morning from 160.30 meters Wednesday.

The latest reading is 0.07 meters below the critical level.

The dip in the reservoir’s water level happened as the country experiences a generally fair weather.

The National Water Resources Board slashed the allocation for Metro Manila concessionaires to 36 cubic meters per second from 40 cms when Angat Dam breached its critical level last June 22. The lower water allocation will be implemented for the whole of July.

Angat Dam provides 97% of the potable water needs of Metro Manila residents who are currently experiencing rotational service interruptions.

PAGASA predicted the dam could return to its operational state by September. Two to three tropical cyclones are expected to hit the country this month.

The state weather bureau said residents of Metro Manila and the rest of mainland Luzon may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms Thursday.