US Embassy denies appointment of Mina Chang as next envoy to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The United States Embassy in Manila denied reports that a new ambassador will be appointed to the Philippines.

According to reports, US State Department deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO) Mina Chang might be Washington's next top envoy to Manila.

"We've seen this claim. It is not true," US Embassy deputy press attaché Trude Raizen said.

US President Donald Trump initially expressed his intent to nominate Chang as assistant administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for the Bureau of Asia.

Washington courses humanitarian assistance to other countries, including the Philippines, through USAID.

According to the US Embassy, there are no updates yet on the nomination of Chang to the USAID position.

The US president nominates ambassadors to serve as representatives of the country to other nations and international organizations. The appointment of ambassadors needs confirmation by the US Senate.