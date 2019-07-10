NEW ON NETFLIX
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The DDB, chaired by Catalino Cuy, blamed the groups for supposedly disparaging anti-illegal drug efforts of the government to present a false and morbid picture by manipulating data and information.
Dangerous Drugs Board facebook page
Calls for UN probe of drug war hit
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - July 10, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), the country’s drug policymaking body, has denounced calls to have the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)  probe the administration’s war on drugs.

The DDB cited non-intervention in internal affairs of states and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity as it denounced the draft resolution filed by Iceland urging the UNHRC to probe drug-related killings. 

“While the world drug problem is a common and shared responsibility, we underscore the sovereign right and duty of the Philippines to determine and implement the best approaches to address its drug problem, considering its historical, political, economic, social and cultural contexts and norms,” the DDB said.  

The DDB, chaired by Catalino Cuy, blamed the groups for supposedly disparaging anti-illegal drug efforts of the government to present a false and morbid picture by manipulating data and information. 

The board said the administration has its own strategy providing a balanced approach on drug prevention control.

The Philippine Anti-Drugs Strategy provides for the framework for law enforcement and also adopts a compassionate approach for victims of drug use, the DDB claimed.

It emphasizes respect for human rights, according to the DDB, despite the more than 6,000 killed in police operations since July 2016. 

Iceland last week filed a draft resolution that will push the UNHRC to prepare a report on the human rights situation in the Philippines.

The draft resolution is reportedly backed by mainly European states.

Following the draft resolution, human rights group Amnesty International (AI) also called on the UNHRC to probe the killings.

The AI found that the war on drugs continues to destroy lives and devastate communities amid executions in the name of protecting the country’s youth.

Sweden supports the “whole” of Iceland-initiated resolution calling for UN investigation on the drug war killings and human rights situation in the Philippines.

“We support the resolution and that is one of the elements of the resolution,” Ambassador Harald Fries said yesterday when asked about the resolution in the UN Human Rights Council at a discussion on “#RespetoNaman: A Nationwide Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence” supported by the embassy of Sweden. 

Iceland filed on Thursday a draft resolution, calling for a UN investigation into thousands of killings in President Duterte’s bloody war on drugs.  –  With Pia Lee-Brago

DANGEROUS DRUGS BOARD DRUG WAR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko Moreno wants to rid Manila schools of politicians’ names — even his own
9 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno wants names of politicians removed from schools in the Philippine capital.
Headlines
Amal Clooney to represent journalist Maria Ressa
13 hours ago
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will lead a legal team representing Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, who is facing a string of charges...
Headlines
Duterte might 'educate' Filipinos on West Philippine Sea in 4th SONA
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 13 hours ago
"Maybe sa SONA, I will educate people na 'yung ginawa ko sabi ko 'You can fish'... Tama talaga ako," the president said.
Headlines
Duterte endorsement shreds semblance of House independence, solons say
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said his endorsement of a shared speakership does not count as interference in the affairs of the...
Headlines
No delays in legislation amid term-sharing between Cayetano, Velasco — Palace
9 hours ago
Allaying fears raised by critics, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said there would be no disruption on committee...
Headlines
Latest
46 minutes ago
‘Endorsement is not legislative interference’
By Christina Mendez | 46 minutes ago
President Duterte assured the public yesterday that he has not interfered in the independence of the House of Representatives...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Palace on AI report: Duterte respects human rights
By Christina Mendez | 46 minutes ago
President Duterte and his administration respect human rights, contrary to claims of Amnesty International (AI), which has...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Chang eyed as next US envoy to Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 46 minutes ago
The second female United States ambassador is expected to be named as Washington’s next top diplomat in the Phili...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
DFA chief thanks Vietnam for rescue of 22 fishermen Pia Lee-Brago
46 minutes ago
The Philippines has thanked Vietnam for having rescued 22 Filipino fishermen abandoned by a Chinese ship after the latter...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Fishermen withdraw from ‘kalikasan’ petition
By Edu Punay | 46 minutes ago
The government’s chief lawyer yesterday moved for the withdrawal of a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with