Calls for UN probe of drug war hit

MANILA, Philippines — The Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), the country’s drug policymaking body, has denounced calls to have the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) probe the administration’s war on drugs.

The DDB cited non-intervention in internal affairs of states and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity as it denounced the draft resolution filed by Iceland urging the UNHRC to probe drug-related killings.

“While the world drug problem is a common and shared responsibility, we underscore the sovereign right and duty of the Philippines to determine and implement the best approaches to address its drug problem, considering its historical, political, economic, social and cultural contexts and norms,” the DDB said.

The DDB, chaired by Catalino Cuy, blamed the groups for supposedly disparaging anti-illegal drug efforts of the government to present a false and morbid picture by manipulating data and information.

The board said the administration has its own strategy providing a balanced approach on drug prevention control.

The Philippine Anti-Drugs Strategy provides for the framework for law enforcement and also adopts a compassionate approach for victims of drug use, the DDB claimed.

It emphasizes respect for human rights, according to the DDB, despite the more than 6,000 killed in police operations since July 2016.

Iceland last week filed a draft resolution that will push the UNHRC to prepare a report on the human rights situation in the Philippines.

The draft resolution is reportedly backed by mainly European states.

Following the draft resolution, human rights group Amnesty International (AI) also called on the UNHRC to probe the killings.

The AI found that the war on drugs continues to destroy lives and devastate communities amid executions in the name of protecting the country’s youth.

Sweden supports the “whole” of Iceland-initiated resolution calling for UN investigation on the drug war killings and human rights situation in the Philippines.

“We support the resolution and that is one of the elements of the resolution,” Ambassador Harald Fries said yesterday when asked about the resolution in the UN Human Rights Council at a discussion on “#RespetoNaman: A Nationwide Campaign Against Gender-Based Violence” supported by the embassy of Sweden.

Iceland filed on Thursday a draft resolution, calling for a UN investigation into thousands of killings in President Duterte’s bloody war on drugs. – With Pia Lee-Brago