Philippines, China to compare versions of probe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and China will compare their respective versions of the findings and investigations on the sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a Chinese ship near Recto Bank last month.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday said he would compare the leaked Philippine Coast Guard report with the copy he received from the Department of Transportation.

“There is a leaked alleged Coast Guard Marina report. Until I compare it with my copy fresh from DOTr’s hand 4 weeks ago that is not official. We do not share leakages,” Locsin said on Twitter.

“China has its own independent report. I decide when we compare our versions. No one else. Plus I need NSA ok,” he added.

Locsin rejected a joint Philippine-China investigation on the sinking of F/B Gem-Ver. He said the matter is “beyond civilian agencies’ remit and falls well within” the jurisdiction of the Philippines’ foreign affairs, defense and national security departments.

Last Wednesday, Locsin said President Duterte’s verbal fishing agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping is “not a policy” and “cannot be enforced,” contradicting presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo’s claim that it is “valid and binding.”