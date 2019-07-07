Lacson praises Isko: Leaders like him make me think about retirement

MANILA, Philippines— After receiving a compliment from the Department of Interior and Local Government, new Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso once again received a praise, this time from veteran public official Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

Lacson said leaders like Moreno make him “look forward to retirement.”

“As long as we see the emergence of new leaders like Mayor Isko Moreno, we can look forward to retirement and continue dreaming big for our beloved country,” Lacson said on Twitter.

Moreno has been receiving acknowledgemnt from government officials after he tried to address the pressing woes of the country's capital on his first week of administration.

The new mayor conducted clearing operations in the busy streets of Manila known as shopping and market areas like Divisoria, CM Recto Avenue, Blumentritt, among others. He did this with the help of the Manila Police District to ease traffic.

The move also gained positive comments from residents, motorists and online users.

Lacson said he is hoping that he is not speaking soon and prayed for Moreno’s consistency.

“Let’s pray that he will not be eaten by the system that consumed many others before him,” Lacson said.

Moreno earlier said he also vows to stop bribery and corruption within the city.

He also did efforts to curb gambling by confiscating and destructing dozens of video-karera machines used for horse racing video game.

The new mayor also planned to restore historic sites of Manila and redevelop Manila Zoo to private individuals.

For these efforts and “political will,” the DILG also lauded Moreno.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said Moreno’s programs on waste management, clearing waterways and illegal gambling are initiatives that should be emulated by other local chief executives.

Like Lacson, the Interior chief said Moreno should sustain the “early gains” of his mayoralship.

Meanwhile, Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza who formerly served as Manila Mayor for years urged Moreno to avoid succumbing to corruption if he wants to succeed as mayor.