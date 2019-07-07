FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The CBCPNews, the official news service of the CBCP, announced last night that during the first day of their three-day 119th plenary assembly, the 67-year-old Valles was elected for a second term as president.
File
Davao’s Valles reelected CBCP head
Evelyn Macairan (The Philippine Star) - July 7, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles has been reelected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The CBCPNews, the official news service of the CBCP, announced last night that during the first day of their three-day 119th plenary assembly, the 67-year-old Valles was elected for a second term as president. 

His reelection would also make him the more visible face of the Church as it gears up for the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines in 2021.

Also reelected CBCP officials were Kalookan Bishop Pablo
Virgilio David as vice president; Palo, Leyte Archbishop John Du as treasurer and Fr. Marvin Mejia as the collegial body’s secretary general. 

CBCP officials have a two-year tenure in office, or a total of four to include the second term.

Valles and David were first elected in 2017 and their first two-year term will expire on Nov. 30 this year. Their second term would officially begin on Dec. 1 this year and end on Nov. 30, 2021.

About 83 bishops, 73 of them active and five retired, attended the ongoing three-day plenary assembly held at the Pope Pius XII Catholic Center in Manila. 

The CBCP is currently composed of 134 members – 83 of them are active, three are administrators and 45 are retired from 86 ecclesiastical jurisdictions.

In his message to the Catholic bishops on their plenary, Pope Francis assured them of his support as they began their plenary assembly to discuss matters that affect the Church and the country. 

The pope also wished the CBCP plenary assembly to “bear fruit for the benefit of all the faithful in an environment of living communion.” 

CATHOLIC BISHOPS’ CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES ROMULO VALLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
A ‘graceful exit’?: Duterte says he fired GSIS chief
14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday he fired Government Service Insurance System president and general manager Jesus Clint...
Headlines
Paolo Duterte changes mind, backs out of House speakership race
12 hours ago
Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City 1st district) announced Saturday he is no longer interested in becoming the House speaker,...
Headlines
Palawan makes Lonely Planet’s best places to visit
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
Travel website Lonely Planet has released its Best in Asia Pacific list for 2019 and, no surprise, a Philippine destination...
Headlines
Philippines, China working to meet oil exploration deadline
By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines and China are working to meet a November deadline to form a framework for joint exploration in the West Philippine...
Headlines
Vietnam 'deeply concerned' about China's test missiles
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
While the Department of Foreign Affairs is waiting for official military confirmation of China's reported missile launch in...
Headlines
Latest
52 minutes ago
Rains fail to sustain Angat water level
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 52 minutes ago
Despite the moderate to heavy rains being experienced in different parts of Bulacan, the water elevation in Angat Dam slightly...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Davao’s Valles reelected CBCP head
By Evelyn Macairan | 52 minutes ago
Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles has been reelected president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
France, UK draw Locsin’s ire on rights probe
By Janvic Mateo | 52 minutes ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday criticized France and the United Kingdom for supporting a draft United...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
COA calls out DENR on foreign funded projects
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 52 minutes ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has called out the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) over the delays in...
Headlines
52 minutes ago
Pinoy archaeologist brings new human species discovery to Australia
By Janvic Mateo | 52 minutes ago
Filipino archaeologist Armand Mijares has brought the discovery of a new human species in the Philippines to the international...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with