FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said Hanoi is concerned and keeping watch on Beijing's reported missile launch in the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.
Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Vietnam 'deeply concerned' about China's test missiles
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2019 - 2:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — While the Department of Foreign Affairs is waiting for official military confirmation of China's reported missile launch in the South China Sea, Vietnam's foreign ministry had expressed concern over the matter.

Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said Hanoi was "deeply concerned" about Beijing's recent actions in the disputed waterway, according to a report from Ho Chi Minh-based newspaper Tuoi Tre News.

"Vietnam suggests that all activities in the East Sea (South China Sea) should respect sovereignty and legitimate and legal interests of countries and observe international law, especially 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, contributing to regional peace, security, stability and cooperation," Hang said.

The US Department of Defense earlier said China launched anti-ship ballistic missiles from man-made islands in the Spratly Islands, which is also being claimed by the Philippines.

According to a report from Reuters, Beijing launched the missiles over the weekend. China, the Philippines and Vietnam have overlapping claims over the South China Sea.

"What’s truly disturbing about this act is that it’s in direct contradiction to President Xi’s statement in the Rose Garden in 2015 when he pledged to the US, the Asia-Pacific region, and the world, that he would not militarize those man-made outposts," Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said.

The Philippines' top diplomat, meanwhile, said the DFA would rely on the report of the Armed Forces of the Philippines before making a move.

In a tweet posted Thursday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said they "despise civilian sources."

"(W)e work hand in glove with the armed forces because war is conduct of diplomacy by other means as diplomacy can be the conduct of war with a measure of finesse," Locsin said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the military has yet to investigate the report as they do not have first-hand knowledge on the matter.

CHINA SOUTH CHINA SEA SPRATLY ISLANDS VIETNAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What we know so far: Food poisoning at Imelda Marcos party
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Supporters of the country's flamboyant former first lady Imelda Marcos threw a party for the family matriarch in an indoor...
Headlines
US to China: Stop provocative action in SCS
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The United States’ top diplomat in Manila has slammed China for test-firing missiles in the South China Sea, saying...
Headlines
Romualdez tops survey for speaker
16 hours ago
Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is the people’s choice for the hotly contested leadership position in the House of Representatives,...
Headlines
Satellite imagery shows foreign vessels getting near Philippine coastline
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Foreign vessels entering the Philippine exclusive economic zone have been moving closer to the country's coastline.
Headlines
‘Duterte sure to visit US’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
President Duterte will visit the United States but there is no definite date yet, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Religious group calls Esperon’s allegation ‘blatant lie’
2 hours ago
The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines denied the accusation of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon that the organization...
Headlines
5 hours ago
BIR urged to collect taxes from Chinese workers
5 hours ago
Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto said collecting taxes from Chinese workers in the country is the right approach...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Senate bill filed to protect Pinoy fishermen
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino is pushing for the passage of the “Good Samaritan at Sea Law,” which aims to implement...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Philippines among top HR ‘countries of concern’
By Artemio Dumlao | 16 hours ago
Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Guatemala, Afghanistan and the Philippines were named “countries of concern” by global alliance...
Headlines
16 hours ago
Justice sought for Pinoys in MH17 downing
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Those who shot down Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 over east Ukraine in 2014 should be brought to justice for the deaths of...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with