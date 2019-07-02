FACT CHECKS
According to Panelo, the president is serious, but there is no absolute guarantee to his claim.
File
Palace: Duterte 'can still change his mind' on quitting if son seeks speakership
(Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said on Tuesday that President Rodrigo Duterte may still change his mind about his threat in May that he would resign should his eldest son Paolo seek the speakership of the House.

“If you run for speakership, let me know. Kasi kung tatakbo ka, mag-resign ako. Marami na tayo,” Duterte said in comments directed at his son in May, referring to relatives elected into office in the midterm elections.

According to Panelo, the president was serious when he made the threat, but that that there is no guarantee that he will go through with it.

"Seryoso ‘yun, unless there are circumstances that will compel him to alter his stand," the spokesperson said.

In a turnaround reminiscent of his father's last-minute presidential bid, the Davao City representative seemed to have had a change of heart on Tuesday after proclaiming months ago that he doesn't want to be House speaker.

"The House is divided, I might be able to help unite it. Pareho lang kaming binoto ng tao. Kung term-sharing, term-sharing na kaming lahat," Paolo said, according to a report from News5.

In May, he said in uppercase in a Facebook post that he never said he wanted to be speaker. "Someone whispered the wrong information to you, Mr. President," he also said in Filipino. 

For now, the Palace said nothing is for certain yet as all are still just plans.

"Plano pa lang naman 'yun, di pa alam kung itutuloy niya o hindi (It's still just a plan, we don't know if he'll go through with it or not)," Panelo told Palace reporters. — Philstar.com intern Gab Alicaya

