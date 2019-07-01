'Egay' seen to weaken in 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Egay is expected to weaken into a low pressure area within 12 to 24 hours, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.
At 10 a.m., Egay was located 195 km east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 205 km east of Calayan, Cagayan.
The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph and gusts of up to 60 kph. It has remained almost stationary as of Monday morning.
Signal No. 1 is still raised over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands. This means that affected areas will continue to experience winds of 30 to 60 kph in 36 hours.
The weather disturbance is forecast to ve at 60 km west of Basco, Batanes by Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains over most of Luzon and Western Visayas.
Caraga, Davao region and the rest of Visayas will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.
On Tuesday, monsoon rains will continue to persist over Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan Mindoro provinces and Palawan.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautionary measures, particularly those living in areas with a high risk of flooding and landslides. — Patricia Lourdes Viray
PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Batanes, where it says winds of 30-60 kph can be expected in the next 36 hours due to Tropical Depression Egay.
PAGASA also says intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.
Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is also up over the province.
Tropical Depression Egay remains almost stationary, PAGASA says in its 11 a.m. severe weather bulletin.
PAGASA says monsoon rains may continue on Tuesday, July 2, over Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Mindoro Provinces and Palawan.
"Egay" is expected to weaken into a low pressure area within 12 to 24 hours.
Its center was located at 195 km east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 205 km east of Calayan, Cagayan at 10 a.m. today.
It packs maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.
Signal No. 1 is still hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.
Tropical Depression Egay maintains strength as it moves toward extreme northern Luzon.
At 7 a.m., the center of "Egay" was estimated based on all available data at 165 km east of Aparri, Cagayan.
It packs maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph. It moves northwest at 35 kph.
Signal No. 1 is still up over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.
Tropical Depression Egay slightly weakens as it barrels northwestward at 40 kph, PAGASA says.
The state weather bureau adds that the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Antique, Aklan and western Iloilo.
Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, on the other hand, are expected over the rest of Luzon and Western Visayas.
At 4 a.m., the center of "Egay" was estimated based on all available data at 195 km east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 205 km east of Calayan, Cagayan.
It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.
Signal No. 1 is raised over Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.
