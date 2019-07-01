FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Dark clouds loom over the Makati skyline as seen in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Monday, July 1, as heavy rains threaten Metro Manila due to Tropical Depression Egay enhancing the southwest moonson or the hanging habagat.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
'Egay' seen to weaken in 24 hours
(Philstar.com) - July 1, 2019 - 12:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Egay is expected to weaken into a low pressure area within 12 to 24 hours, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

At 10 a.m., Egay was located 195 km east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 205 km east of Calayan, Cagayan.

The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph and gusts of up to 60 kph. It has remained almost stationary as of Monday morning.

Signal No. 1 is still raised over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands. This means that affected areas will continue to experience winds of 30 to 60 kph in 36 hours.

The weather disturbance is forecast to ve at 60 km west of Basco, Batanes by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains over most of Luzon and Western Visayas.

Caraga, Davao region and the rest of Visayas will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, monsoon rains will continue to persist over Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan Mindoro provinces and Palawan.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautionary measures, particularly those living in areas with a high risk of flooding and landslides. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

EGAYPH HABAGAT PAGASA TROPICAL DEPRESSION EGAY WEATHER
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 1, 2019 - 11:54am

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Batanes, where it says winds of 30-60 kph can be expected in the next 36 hours due to Tropical Depression Egay.

PAGASA also says intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours. 

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is also up over the province.

July 1, 2019 - 11:54am

Tropical Depression Egay remains almost stationary, PAGASA says in its 11 a.m. severe weather bulletin.

PAGASA says monsoon rains may continue on Tuesday, July 2, over Metro Manila, Ilocos, Cordillera, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Mindoro Provinces and Palawan.

"Egay" is expected to weaken into a low pressure area within 12 to 24 hours.

Its center was located at 195 km east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 205 km east of Calayan, Cagayan at 10 a.m. today.

It packs maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

Signal No. 1 is still hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

July 1, 2019 - 8:26am

Tropical Depression Egay maintains strength as it moves toward extreme northern Luzon. 

At 7 a.m., the center of "Egay" was estimated based on all available data at 165 km east of Aparri, Cagayan.

It packs maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph. It moves northwest at 35 kph.

Signal No. 1 is still up over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands.

July 1, 2019 - 7:49am

Tropical Depression Egay slightly weakens as it barrels northwestward at 40 kph, PAGASA says.

The state weather bureau adds that the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Antique, Aklan and western Iloilo.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, on the other hand, are expected over the rest of Luzon and Western Visayas.

At 4 a.m., the center of "Egay" was estimated based on all available data at 195 km east-northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 205 km east of Calayan, Cagayan.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 60 kph.

Signal No. 1 is raised over Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace lectures SC Senior Associate Justice Carpio on the law
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio's remarks on the West Philippine Sea row are confusing the public, Malacañang...
Headlines
Pinoys 3rd sexiest in the world
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Filipinos were rated third among the “sexiest” nationalities in the world, after Ukranians and Danes, according...
Headlines
Palace rates Duterte 9 out of 10
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Despite criticisms of the administration’s key policies including its stance on the South China Sea row and the bloody...
Headlines
Sulu troops told: Bombing means lax security
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday called on government troops in Sulu to strengthen their security measures in the wake of explosions...
Headlines
France vows to uphold international law in South China Sea
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Following President Duterte’s challenge to Western powers to help the Philippines tackle China, France emphasized it...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
LIVE List: Flooded areas on July 1
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 hour ago
PAGASA warned of possible flooding in flood-prone areas due to rains brought about by "habagat."
Headlines
2 hours ago
PAGASA: 2-3 tropical cyclones expected in July
2 hours ago
PAGASA said two to three tropical cyclones may enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 1
2 hours ago
Here is a running list of areas with class suspensions for Monday, July 1.
Headlines
2 hours ago
Cayetano accuses Velasco of lying about term-sharing
2 hours ago
Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano accused Rep. Lord Allan Velasco of lying about a supposed term-sharing deal for speakership.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Signal No. 1 still up in Batanes, Babuyan Islands as 'Egay' maintains strength
4 hours ago
Signal No. 1 is still hoisted in Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands as Tropical Depression Egay maintains its strength...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with