'Egay' seen to weaken in 24 hours

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Egay is expected to weaken into a low pressure area within 12 to 24 hours, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

At 10 a.m., Egay was located 195 km east northeast of Aparri, Cagayan or 205 km east of Calayan, Cagayan.

Related Stories Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 1

The tropical depression packs maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph and gusts of up to 60 kph. It has remained almost stationary as of Monday morning.

Signal No. 1 is still raised over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands. This means that affected areas will continue to experience winds of 30 to 60 kph in 36 hours.

The weather disturbance is forecast to ve at 60 km west of Basco, Batanes by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will bring light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains over most of Luzon and Western Visayas.

Caraga, Davao region and the rest of Visayas will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, monsoon rains will continue to persist over Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan Mindoro provinces and Palawan.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautionary measures, particularly those living in areas with a high risk of flooding and landslides. — Patricia Lourdes Viray