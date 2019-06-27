Students can ride the trains for free starting July 1

MANILA, Philippines — Students will get free rides on Metro Manila’s railways at select hours starting Monday, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade announced Thursday.

Students will enjoy free rides on Light Rail Transit Line 2, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and the Philippine National Railways during weekdays, except holidays.

Rides on the LRT 2 will be free between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For MRT 3, free rides will be from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rides on the PNR will be free from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Bakit nga ba binibigyan natin ng oras ang libreng pamasahe? Dahil hinihikayat nating pumasok nang maaga sa paaralan ang mga estudyante kapalit nyan ay libreng pamasahe,” Tugade said.

(Why did we set hours for free rides? Because we want to encourage students to be punctual in exchange for free fares.)

Sec. Tugade: Bakit nga ba binibigyan natin ng oras ang libreng pamasahe? Dahil hinihikayat nating pumasok ng maaga sa paaralan ang mga estudyante kapalit nyan ay libreng pamasahe.#DOTrPH ???????? — DOTrPH ???????? (@DOTrPH) June 27, 2019

DOTr also announced that terminal fees in airports and ports owned and managed by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the Philippine Ports Authority, respectively, will be waived for students.

Elementary, high school and college students as well as those taking up vocational and technical courses can avail of the free rides. Post-graduate students are not eligible.