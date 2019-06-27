FACT CHECKS
File photo shows people wading through a flood in Manila.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
Monsoon rains to soak parts of Luzon, Visayas after ‘Dodong’ exit
(Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 10:37am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Dodong has left the Philippine area of responsibility but monsoon rains will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon and Visayas Thursday, weather forecasters said.

“Dodong” exited PAR Wednesday night. Last spotted at 1,165 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon, the tropical depression is headed toward southern Japan.

It is seen to make landfall over the east Asian country between tonight and Friday morning.

Despite the exit of “Dodong,” portions of Luzon and Visayas will be showered with monsoon rains due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Residents of Metro Manila, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Mindoro provinces and Palawan may experience frequent rains within the day as they are the ones directly affected by the southwest monsoon.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms may prevail over Ilocos region, the rest of Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA, and Visayas.

LPA off Mindanao

Weather forecasters have been monitoring a weather disturbance east of Mindanao. The low pressure area was last seen at 1,295 km east of Mindanao.

There is a possibility that the LPA may develop into a tropical cyclone because it is still hovering over the sea but PAGASA said its data show otherwise.

It is expected to enter PAR on Friday or Saturday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

