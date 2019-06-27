FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Results of the 2nd Philippine Wellness Index released yesterday showed that nearly half of Filipinos are unsure if they can pay for their hospitalization in case they get sick.
Michael Varcas
Many Pinoys can’t afford hospital bills – study
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - June 27, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Many Filipinos cannot afford to pay their hospital bills, according to a recent study.

Results of the 2nd Philippine Wellness Index released yesterday showed that nearly half of Filipinos are unsure if they can pay for their hospitalization in case they get sick.

The study, initiated by PhilCare, indicated that 40 percent of 1,350 respondents from various parts of the country expressed uncertainty on their capability to pay medical bills.

Thirty percent of the respondents were not sure if they could shoulder the cost of regular medical checkups.

Based on the study, 37 percent of the respondents had to use their savings while 25 percent sought the help of their relatives to pay their medical bills.

More than half or 63 percent of respondents paid their bills through the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) and 15 percent from their personal health insurance.

PhilCare Wellness Index chief researcher Fernando Paragas said Filipinos lack the confidence to address their medical needs.

“We are at our weakest when it comes to medical and financial needs. This is where we need to improve,” Paragas stressed.

The same study indicated that many Filipinos generally feel “somewhat good” about their health and well-being.

“The respondents rated themselves to be in overall good health. They also believe that they enjoy the ideal weight, despite their bodies not being in tip-top shape,” Paragas said.

He said the respondents’ sentiment on their physical health is mirrored by their psychological disposition.

“Respondents, on average, agreed that they lead a meaningful life, they are well-respected and that they are satisfied with their lives,” Paragas said.

The wellness index data, Paragas said, could be a result of people thinking that they are well enough, thereby making medical and financial needs not that necessary.

Paragas said a separate study indicated that many Filipinos, especially the youth, want to travel to get away from stress and avoid illness.

“But, in truth, once they get sick, they do not have the money to pay for their medical bills because they have spent it for their travels,” he said.

Former health secretary and PhilCare Wellness Index chairman Enrique Ona said PhilHealth could evaluate and use the results of study for the implementation of the Universal Health Care law.

“We have findings in this study that may be very useful in the goal of the government to attain truly universal health care,” Ona said.

HOSPITAL BILLS PHILIPPINE HEALTH INSURANCE CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘A dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame,’ Igorot youth tell Imee
8 hours ago
“We will not dance for you, because a dance for a Marcos is a dance for shame.”
Headlines
Senators question presence of Chinese 'friends' in Philippine EEZ
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 9 hours ago
A few members of the 24-seat Senate have expressed dissent against the pronouncements of President Rodrigo Duterte that China...
Headlines
Robredo on 2022 presidential bid: Anything is possible
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo hinted at the possibility of seeking for the presidency in the 2022 national elections, saying...
Headlines
'How?' Duterte asks amid call to keep Chinese out of Philippine EEZ
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
"They tell me you have to ban China, prohibit them. If I prohibit them, how do I enforce?," Duterte said.
Headlines
2 LPAs spotted as ‘Dodong’ is seen to exit PAR
7 hours ago
Weather forecasters are monitoring two weather disturbances in waters off Palawan and Mindanao as Tropical Depression Dodong...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
US dared: Help Philippines stop China
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Reiterating the country’s helplessness in stopping Chinese activities in the West Philippine Sea, President Duterte...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Leni on seeking 2022 presidency: Everything is possible
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Addressing the country’s present problems is Vice President Leni Robredo’s top priority, not the 2022 presidential...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Angat nears lowest level in 14 years
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan, the main source of potable water of Metro Manila residents, is close to breaking its lowest...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Monsoon to bring heavy rains – Pagasa
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Tropical Depression Dodong was expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility last night, but the state weather bureau...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Chinese vessels spotted near Pagasa anew
By Jaime Laude | 1 hour ago
Dozens of Chinese fishing boats are once again being monitored near the Philippine-occupied Pag-asa Island, a senior security...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with