FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Hopeline a phone-based conselling hotline available 24/7 to individuals who suffer from crisis situations and depression.
File
Suicide prevention hotline ‘Hope Line’ to stop operation as DOH, NCMH drop support
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 1:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — National suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention hotline Hopeline Philippines on Tuesday announced that it is ceasing its operations after the Department of Health and National Center for Mental Health decided to withdraw its support for the organization.

“It is with a heavy heart that we, the Hopeline Philippines responders along with Natasha Goulbourn Foundation, inform you that the Hopeline Philippines cease to operate starting July 1, 2019, due to DOH-NCMH's decision to withdraw its support,” said on Twitter.

The DOH, then under Health Secretary Paulin Jean Rosell-Ubial, and NCMH partnered in 2016 and adopted Hopeline as part of their campaign to provide support to the people with mental health concerns.

Since then, it has served as a phone-based conselling hotline available 24/7 to individuals who suffer from crisis situations and depression.

The project was also in partnership with Hopeline’s developer Natasha Goulbourn Foundation and Globe Communications.

READ: DOH opens 'Hopeline Project' to prevent suicides

Hopeline failed to disclose the reason for the government’s withdrawal of support. However, it said that organization will continue its service to the Filipinos under the non-profit organization NGF.

NGF advocates on suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and wellness.

“We are assuring everyone that it's not the end of Hopeline's advocacy,” the advocacy group said.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the people who called us, shared their stories, allowed us to help them bring their depression to light and be part of their journey on getting better,” it also said.

In view of the looming cease of operations, Hopeline set up a #SaveHopelinePH online donation drive as they seek help to fund the advocacy group.

“As an initiative of Hopeline responders, we are sharing our gogetfunding account to help raise funds to continue our services especially our suicide prevention hotline,” it said.

Those who wish to help Hopeline can send their donation to NGF's bank account: BDO Savings Account Number: 0000-404-91889.

Hopeline said it is overwhelmed with the support it is receiving.

The organization said the public with mental health concerns can contact the NCMH Crisis Hotline at 09178998727.

DOH HOPELINE NCMH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: No stopping China from fishing in Philippines waters
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
As critics question the presence of the Chinese ship that hit a Filipino boat near Recto Bank earlier this month, President...
Headlines
Duterte tells GMA: Pick your replacement as speaker
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has changed his mind anew and is leaving it to members of the House of Representatives to decide on who...
Headlines
Federalism may not gain support – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Duterte is now open to the possibility that his proposed shift to a federal government, one of his campaign promises,...
Headlines
Trillanes: It’s hypocrisy if Imee is implying I’m a bad guy
2 hours ago
Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV welcomed the plan of senator-elect Imee Marcos to have his office blessed but called her hypocritical...
Headlines
Metro Manila to suffer water supply cuts until August
By Jess Diaz | 13 hours ago
Residents of Metro Manila and neighboring provinces will have to endure extended hours of water supply interruption every...
Headlines
Latest
33 minutes ago
Suicide prevention hotline ‘Hope Line’ to stop operation as DOH, NCMH drop support
By Rosette Adel | 33 minutes ago
National suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention hotline Hopeline Philippines on Tuesday announced that it is...
Headlines
13 hours ago
China’s intrusion worsens fish catch decline – watchdog
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
An environmental advocacy group has warned that local fisheries production might not recover soon with President Duterte’s...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Duque seeks inclusion in PhilHealth scam probe
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
To prove that the probe into the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.( PhilHealth) irregularities would spare no one, Health...
Headlines
13 hours ago
DFA managed donation to OFW in death row — Del Rosario
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Giving a donation to the 22 fishermen abandoned by a Chinese ship near Recto Bank a few weeks ago through the Department of...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Del Rosario: Cancellation of diplomatic passports reverts to Congress
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has to go back to Congress to allow the amendment of the law on granting of diplomatic...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with