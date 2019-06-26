Suicide prevention hotline ‘Hope Line’ to stop operation as DOH, NCMH drop support

MANILA, Philippines — National suicide prevention and emotional crisis intervention hotline Hopeline Philippines on Tuesday announced that it is ceasing its operations after the Department of Health and National Center for Mental Health decided to withdraw its support for the organization.

“It is with a heavy heart that we, the Hopeline Philippines responders along with Natasha Goulbourn Foundation, inform you that the Hopeline Philippines cease to operate starting July 1, 2019, due to DOH-NCMH's decision to withdraw its support,” said on Twitter.

The DOH, then under Health Secretary Paulin Jean Rosell-Ubial, and NCMH partnered in 2016 and adopted Hopeline as part of their campaign to provide support to the people with mental health concerns.

Since then, it has served as a phone-based conselling hotline available 24/7 to individuals who suffer from crisis situations and depression.

The project was also in partnership with Hopeline’s developer Natasha Goulbourn Foundation and Globe Communications.

Hopeline failed to disclose the reason for the government’s withdrawal of support. However, it said that organization will continue its service to the Filipinos under the non-profit organization NGF.

NGF advocates on suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and wellness.

“We are assuring everyone that it's not the end of Hopeline's advocacy,” the advocacy group said.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the people who called us, shared their stories, allowed us to help them bring their depression to light and be part of their journey on getting better,” it also said.

In view of the looming cease of operations, Hopeline set up a #SaveHopelinePH online donation drive as they seek help to fund the advocacy group.

“As an initiative of Hopeline responders, we are sharing our gogetfunding account to help raise funds to continue our services especially our suicide prevention hotline,” it said.

Those who wish to help Hopeline can send their donation to NGF's bank account: BDO Savings Account Number: 0000-404-91889.

Hopeline said it is overwhelmed with the support it is receiving.

The organization said the public with mental health concerns can contact the NCMH Crisis Hotline at 09178998727.