Imee Marcos gets Trillanes’ Senate office, wants the room ‘blessed’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator-elect Imee Marcos would soon occupy the office of outgoing Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, a member of the opposition.

But before she moves into her new office, the Senate neophyte said she would first perform a ritual on the workplace that Trillanes would soon vacate.

“Siguro magpapatawag ako ng mga Igorot namin kasi kailangang basbasan ‘yung office ko. Kay Sen. Trillanes ata ‘yung nabunot eh,” Marcos said.

(Maybe I can call some Igorots because we need to bless the office because it was occupied by Sen. Trillanes.)

She said Trillanes’ office went to her through a raffle.

“Kung papayag si Sen. Trillanes, sasabihin ko kay Sonny makikisayaw kami sa mga Igorot para mabendisyunan,” the former governor of Ilocos Norte said.

(If Sen. Trillanes agrees, I will tell him we will dance with the Igorots so we can bless the office.)

The term of 17th Congress’ senators ends on June 30.

Marcos—the daughter of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.—placed 8th in the 2019 midterm elections despite her questionable educational attainment claims and honesty issue that hounded her during the campaign.

She ran under the administration-backed Hugpong ng Pagbabago, whose campaign manager is presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Marcos aims to focus on poverty-alleviating measures. — Gaea Katreena Cabico