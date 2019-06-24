LPA off Aurora likely to become tropical depression within 48 hours

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area off the waters of Aurora may develop into a tropical depression within 48 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Monday morning.

The LPA was last seen 760 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

The weather disturbance will be called “Dodong” once it intensifies into a tropical depression while inside the Philippine area of responsibility.

PAGASA also said residents of Metro Manila, Visayas, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Bicol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Zambales, Bataan and Aurora will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

The state weather bureau earlier said the LPA off the waters of Eastern Samar is not expected to become a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

Brewing storms are expected to ease the declining water elevation at Angat Dam, which was down to 159.09 meters early Monday morning. This is 0.91 meters below the reservoir’s critical level of 160 meters.

Angat Dam, the primary water source of Metro Manila, could breach its lowest water level recorded at 157.57 meters by the end of the week if insufficient rainfall is received in the watershed. — Gaea Katreena Cabico