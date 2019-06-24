ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Angat Dam is the main water source of Metro Manila.
File
Angat Dam seen to breach lowest water level this week
(Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Angat Dam, the primary water source of Metro Manila, could breach its lowest water level this weekend.

Sevillo David, executive director of the National Water Resources Board, said this in an interview on CNN Philippines Monday as the water level at Angat Dam continues to decline.

“If the current situation continues and without significant rainfall, we might breach that lowest recorded level of 157.57 meters by the end of the week,” David said.

Angat Dam registered its lowest level of 157.57 meters in July 2010.

The latest monitoring of state weather bureau PAGASA showed that as of early Monday morning, the dam’s water level was down to 159.09 meters—0.91 meters below the critical level of 160 meters.

Water allocation for Metro Manila water concessionaires was slashed to 36 cubic meters per second from 40 cms last Saturday.

The new cut in water allocation prompted Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water to update the schedules of rotational water service interruptions in their concession areas to maximize the limited supply.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The reduction in water supply is affecting approximately 70% (6.9 million) of Maynilad’s customers and 80% (5.4 million) of Manila Water customers.

Earlier this month, PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season.

A low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility is not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. It was last spotted at 595 kilometers northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

The LPA is affecting large portions of Luzon and Visayas as well as parts of Mindanao. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

