ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo shows the 22 fishermen who were abandoned at sea after their fishing boat was sunk by a Chinese vessel.
Philippine Coast Guard, Released
'Probe should include why Chinese vessel was in Philippine EEZ'
(Philstar.com) - June 23, 2019 - 6:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Beyond looking into how Chinese fishing vessel Yuemaobinyu 42212 hit the Filipino fishing boat Gem-Ver 1 near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea, the government should stress that it was in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, Vice President Leni Robredo said Sunday.

Speaking on her weekly radio show, Robredo said that she was surprised that President Rodrigo Duterte had agreed to a joint probe with China into the incident. She pointed that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. had already said the two countries would hold parallel investigations.

"I thought that was where we were going, but suddenly we are doing a joint investigation," she said in Filipino.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo announced Saturday that the president "welcomes and accepts the offer of the Chinese government to conduct a joint investigation to determine what really transpired in Recto Bank and find a satisfactory closure to this episode."

Robredo said she is wary of a joint probe with China, "since the main issue is that Filipinos were bullied," adding she would prefer a multilateral approach, a point also raised by other members of the Liberal Party. 

She raised the initial statement from the Chinese embassy, saying the Yuemaobinyu 42212 left the Filipino crew of the Gem-Ver 1 because they were afraid of being "besieged" by Filipino boats nearby, an assertion that it did not repeat in a follow-up statement.

"The Filipino fishermen really disputed that because they said they were the only boats there when it happened. That's why a joint investigation is difficult, we don't know if the truth will really come out," she also said. She said the Philippines and China can investigate separately while a neutral third party can hold a separate probe.

Although most of the opposition to the joint probe has come from members of the Senate minority and of the Liberal Party, Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Sunday also raised concerns about the planned joint probe.

"The government must seriously consider the issue of sovereignty in the conduct of a joint investigation with China. The 2016 Hague ruling expressly states that Recto Bank is part of the Philippines’ 200-nautical mile [exclusive economic zone]," Lacson, a member of the Senate majority bloc, said in a tweet.

"It is ours. Are we waiving ownership of Recto Bank?" he also said.

President Duterte has said the Recto Bank allision is not an issue of sovereignty since the incident did not happen in Philippine territorial waters.

According to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, countries have special rights over resources found in its exclusive economic zone.

RELATED: Minority senators warn against joint probe on Recto Bank incident

Recto Bank is in Philippine EEZ

Robredo also said that Recto Bank is in the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone, "it's called the exclusive economic zone because it is us who have the exclusive rights to utilize and enjoy the resources there."

Robredo, who visited the captain and crew of the Gem-Ver 1 in Occidental Mindoro last week, said that the fishermen were not able to ask why the Yuemaobinyu 42212, which China has said was fishing in the area, was there at all.

"There are some who were asking what the Vietnamese fishing boat (that rescued the Filipinos) was doing there, but the primary question is what was the Chinese fishing boat that collided with the Filipinos doing there?"

She said that that should be included in the investigation. "We are calling on the [Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources] because it is the agency that is directly responsible for that," she said.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said last week that the Vietnamese fishermen who had rescued the 22 Filipino fishermen of F/B Gem-Ver 1 hours after the boat sank from damage from the allision should not have been in the Recto Bank.

"Thank you to the Vietnamese for helping, but you are not supposed to be there but thank God you were there. That was an illegal act that was actually providential," he said on June 19.

He said Cabinet officials had agreed not to punish the Vietnamese in recognition of their helping the stranded Filipinos.

The Palace, on June 17, said that the Chinese vessel was not allowed to fish in the Philippine EEZ, but also said "we do not know yet if they were fishing there."

LENI ROBREDO PHILIPPINES-CHINA RELATIONS PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES RECTO BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
FULL TEXT: Intervention of President Rodrigo Duterte during the 34th ASEAN Summit
7 hours ago
Here's the full text of President Rodrigo Duterte's intervention during the 34th ASEAN Summit Plenary held at the Athenee...
Headlines
DFA cancels diplomatic passports of ex-chiefs, envoys
By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it would cancel all courtesy diplomatic passports issued to former officials...
Headlines
No-contact traffic apprehension nets Oscar Albayalde
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been cited for a traffic violation.
Headlines
Studies show yoga can control diabetes
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
A person with diabetes can control the fluctuation in his or her blood sugar level by performing yoga, a university professor...
Headlines
Duterte tags Trillanes' mom, Napoles in alleged anomalous helmet deal
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has tagged the mother of his critic Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV in the supposedly anomalous purchase...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
'Probe should include why Chinese vessel was in Philippine EEZ'
1 hour ago
Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said last week that the Vietnamese fishermen who had rescued the 22 Filipino fishermen...
Headlines
4 hours ago
FULL TEXT: ASEAN leaders’ vision statement on partnership for sustainability
4 hours ago
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders on Sunday released the vision statement on partnership for susta...
Headlines
20 hours ago
Longer water service interruptions as allocations reduced further
By Rhodina Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) has further reduced water allocation to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage...
Headlines
20 hours ago
High School voucher program results out Monday
By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
The results of the application for the senior high school voucher program this academic year will be released on Monday, according...
Headlines
20 hours ago
Thai businessmen urged to increase investments in the Philippines
By Christina Mendez | 20 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday urged top businessmen from Thailand involved in banking, tourism, food and beverage, real estate,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with