ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Albert del Rosario
Albert del Rosario, a businessman, served as Foreign Affairs secretary of the Philippines under the administration of President Noynoy Aquino.
AFP/File
Del Rosario, Philippines' ex-top diplomat, denied entry to Hong Kong
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2019 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines (2nd update at 2:22 p.m.) — After more than five hours of being held at the airport in Hong Kong, former top diplomat Albert Del Rosario has been denied entry to the semiautonomous Chinese territory.

His lawyer Anne Marie Corominas confirmed that Del Rosario, who holds a diplomatic passport given by the Philippine government and a businessman by profession, was barred from entering Hong Kong.

"He's been excluded, denied entry," Corominas told Philstar.com.

She added that the former Foreign Affairs chief has already boarded the plane heading back to Manila in a Cathay Pacific flight that is set to leave at 2:05 p.m.

The lawyer said that Del Rosario was not informed of the reason that he was barred from entering Hong Kong.

"We weren't able to get specific reasons only vague immigration reason," she added.

He was held and questioned by immigration officials after his arrival at the Hong Kong International Airport past 7 a.m. on Friday.

Corominas earlier said that Del Rosario, who was set to attend a stockholders’ meeting in Hong Kong, was not given any reason why he was excluded by immigration officials.

Del Rosario accused Xi before ICC

Earlier this year, Del Rosario, along with former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, submitted a communication before the International Criminal Court against Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi is accused of militaristic actions in the South China Sea, specifically in the eastern portion named the West Philippine Sea lawfully under the Philippines' jurisdiction.

Corominas said that the Immigration officials’ actions show that “Hong Kong is not autonomous.”  Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region of China.

“Where are they getting instructions? Are they getting from President Xi?” she added.

Like Del Rosario, Carpio Morales was similarly refused entry to Hong Kong in May for a family event.

Malacañang kept its distance from the issue despite ongoing tensions over the West Philippine Sea. President Rodrigo Duterte has pursued a friendlier stance toward China in a major foreign policy pivot since he assumed leadership.

 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ALBERT DEL ROSARIO HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
War is not the answer: How other claimants handled maritime incidents
17 hours ago
When Duterte made his first public comments about the June 9 incident, the usually outspoken leader downplayed the sinking...
Headlines
Alvarez offers deputy speaker post to Duterte son
By Jess Diaz | 14 hours ago
The ruling PDP-Laban is offering a deputy speaker position to President Duterte's son and incoming Davao City Rep. Paolo...
Headlines
Eddie Garcia, beloved actor-director, 90
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Twelve days after suffering a bad fall on the set of a TV series, veteran actor Eddie Garcia died yesterday in a Makati hospital....
Headlines
Mindoro mayor helping fishermen to be suspended for graft
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to implement the 90-day suspension of San Jose, Occidental...
Headlines
Release of Duterte, Leni SALNs suspended
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires has suspended the release to the media of the 2018 statements of assets, liabilities and net worth...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Panelo slams Lacson’s China's ‘defense lawyer’ tag as ‘illogical’
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo branded as illogical and a “shallow analysis” Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Ex-top diplomat Del Rosario hits joint probe into Recto Bank allision
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Albert del Rosario, in a statement posted by News5, called the joint probe “worst news yet” and called China,...
Headlines
4 hours ago
PAGASA: LPA off Mindanao unlikely to make landfall
4 hours ago
A low pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility is likely to become a tropical cyclone but it is not seen...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Ex-top diplomat Del Rosario, who filed ICC case against Xi, held at Hong Kong airport
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Former Foreign Affairs chief Albert del Rosario was traveling on a diplomatic passport when he was held at the Hong Kong...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Angat to hit critical level
By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
If the water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan drops below 160 meters, there will be further reduction in the allocation for...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with