Among the Philippine chocolate brands that impressed judges at the 2019 Academy of Chocolate Awards were Malagos, MS3 Choco and Theo and Philo Artisan Chocolates.
Pinoy brands harvest awards at ‘choco Oscars’
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - June 18, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Five Philippine chocolate brands received international recognition after bagging a total of 24 awards across various categories in the 2019 Academy of Chocolate Awards in the United Kingdom.

The chocolates of Auro Chocolate, Dalareich Food Products, Malagos Agri-Ventures Corp., MS3 Agri-Ventures and Theo and Philo Artisan Chocolates impressed more than 100 judges who made up the panel, according to the Philippine embassy in London.

This year’s board of judges included leading chocolatiers and some of the UK’s most prominent food writers and bloggers.

 “The recognition given to Philippine chocolates over the years shows that Philippine chocolates are indeed world class,” Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo said.

More than a thousand entries from close to 50 countries were marked for appearance, depth of aroma and flavor, length and complexity in a rigorous 25-session judging process over 12 weeks.

“Purity and sustainability of ingredients remain paramount considerations for the Academy,” Marie-Pierre Moine, board member and awards ambassador, said.

Last year, Malagos chocolates of Davao City won five awards in the same competition.

Under the awards’ drinking category, Malagos’ 85-percent dark chocolate won silver while its 100-percent and 72-percent variants got bronze.

In the tree to bar category, its 72-percent and 85-percent variants won silver.

The Academy of Chocolate awards was launched in 2005.

2019 ACADEMY OF CHOCOLATE AWARDS
