ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the meeting with the Filipino community at the Palace Hotel in Tokyo, Japan on May 30, 2019.
Presidential Communications/released
Firebrand Duterte keeps mum on abandonment of Pinoy fishermen
(Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 12:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is known for going off-script in his public speeches that would sometimes run for over an hour. 

After three public appearance since the news broke out, the firebrand leader has yet to issue a statement on the Chinese vessel that left 22 fishermen in the middle of nowhere after their boat sunk due to the collision.

Late Wednesday night, the Department of National Defense said a Chinese vessel had a “collision” with a Filipino fishing boat in Reed Bank in the West Philippine Sea on June 9. The "collision" sunk the Filipinos' boat and left the 22 fishermen to fend for themselves.

They were later rescued by Vietnamese fishermen. It was later known that the fishermen were asleep in their anchored boat when the Chinese vessel hit them.

READ: Sinking of Philippine vessel an 'ordinary maritime accident,' China says

It has been more than a day since the DND reported the incident, and the president has had three public appearances—where he went off-script and made his trademark freestyle speeches—since then.

At ANC’s “Early Edition” on Friday, presidential spokesperson Panelo explained that Duterte is a cautious person. 

He said: “The president is a very cautious man. If you notice, he makes calibrated responses.”

On Wednesday night, hours after the DND reported the incident, Duterte spoke at the 121st Independence Day celebration in Malabang, Lanao del Sur and then later at the oath-taking of newly-elected government officials of Cagayan de Oro.

On Thursday, Duterte gave a speech at the distribution of certificates of land ownership award to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries in General Santos City.

In his latest speech, Duterte talked about his family, the New People’s Army, Boracay island rehabilitation, reason he appointed former military men to his Cabinet, his attraction to beautiful women, Kapa Ministry International Inc. alleged scam, rant against former Sen. Francisco “Kit” Tatad, effects of using Viagra, and his lashing out at Canada for dumping trash in our islands.

Duterte, in an earlier speech, also shared how he regretted running for president.

The Palace has earlier called for an investigation led by Chinese officials on the incident that happened in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs has also fired off a diplomatic protest over the incident. — Kristine Joy Patag

REED BANK RODRIGO DUTERTE WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eddie Garcia might be taken off life support
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
More than 96 hours after the accident on the Tondo set of a GMA 7 soap last Saturday noon, Eddie Garcia has remained comatose...
Headlines
Mar tops Senate campaign spending with P179 M
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Liberal Party senatorial candidate Mar Roxas was possibly the biggest spender among those who ran in the May 2019 senatorial...
Headlines
Philippines fires off diplomatic protest over boat sinking
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest over the sinking of a fishing boat by a Chinese vessel in Recto Bank on June...
Headlines
Duterte slams ‘evil’ party-list system
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte criticized the country’s party-list system, calling it an “evil” system funded by the...
Headlines
Pinay raped by Kuwait cop; Palace outraged
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
A Filipina household service worker was allegedly raped and assaulted by a Kuwaiti police officer, the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
‘Multilateral approach needed vs China tactics’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The government should now consider a “multilateral approach” to dealing with China’s “bullying”...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Duterte regrets running in 2016
By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
Halfway through his presidency, President Duterte on Wednesday said he regretted his decision to seek the country’s...
Headlines
12 hours ago
China: An ordinary maritime accident
12 hours ago
The sinking of a Filipino fishing boat by a suspected Chinese trawler in disputed waters was described by Beijing yesterday...
Headlines
12 hours ago
PhilHealth officials not yet off the hook — DOJ
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) are not yet off the hook in the allegedly anomalous payment...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Pinoys in HK cautioned over mass protests
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The Philippine consulate general in Hong Kong has released a travel advisory asking Filipinos to exercise extreme caution...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with