ASEAN uses 'wartime' Philippine flag in Independence Day greeting

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has broken protocol in displaying the Philippine flag upon greeting the country for its 121st Independence Day.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the ASEAN posted a photo of four people holding a Philippine flag with the red field on top and the blue field at the bottom.

"Happy Independence Day to our friends in the Philippines! Also known as Araw ng Kalayaan — Day of Freedom, 12 June is observed with ceremonies and parades by the government, armed forces and different ethnic groups to commemorate the country's declaration of independence from Spain," the post read.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations posted a Philippine flag with the red field on top, which should only be used in time of war, in its Independence Day greeting.

Several Filipino social media users noticed the mistake, pointing out in the comments section that the blue field should be positioned on top as the Philippines is at peace.

Under Section 10 of Republic Act 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines:

The flag, if flown from a flagpole, shall have its blue field on top in time of peace and the red field on top in time of war; if in hanging position, the blue field shall be to the right (left of the observer) in time of peace, and the red field to the right (left of the observer) in time of war.

May 28-June 12 are the Flag Days; all citizens are encouraged to fly the Philippine colors: https://t.co/O6r6YTjkPd pic.twitter.com/iSVHP4X67V — Official Gazette PH (@govph) June 2, 2016

In 2016, Facebook committed the same gaffe in its Independence Day message. The social media giant deleted its original post with an inverted Philippine flag but Filipino netizens were quick to grab a screenshot of the mistake.

Facebook apologized for the blunder, saying that it was unintentional.

"We care deeply about the community in the Philippines and, in an attempt to connect people on Independence Day, we made a mistake," Facebook said.