ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Vice President Leni Robredo led the flag-raising and wreath-laying ceremony in celebration of the 121st Philippine Independence Day, held at the Rizal Monument in Manila on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. VP Leni was joined by outgoing Manila Mayor Joseph Ejercito-Estrada and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)'s vice chief of staff Lt. Gen. Salvador Mison. (
Office of the Vice President/released
On Independence Day, Duterte asks Filipinos to realize a 'truly independent Philippines'
(Philstar.com) - June 12, 2019 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte urged the Filipino people to commit to building a "truly independent Philippines" as the country marks the 121st year of its independence.

In his message, Duterte recalled the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes and asked the Filipino people to build on their contributions and realize their dream for our country.

“The tree of liberty blossomed on these lands because it was nourished by the sweat and blood of our patriots, heroes and martyrs,” Duterte said.

“Let us commit ourselves to ensure that their sacrifices have not been in vain and that their dream of a truly independent Philippines—whose people live freely in a secure, stable and prosperous society—will be achieved within our lifetimes,” he added.

Robredo: We bear the responsibility to build a better society

Vice President Leni Robredo, in her Independence Day message, noted the pivotal moment when the Filipino people “chose to follow our fate.”

“In pushing for this interest, we took on the responsibility to create a society that is free, just and humane. A society where every Filipino has an opportunity to live in prosperity and peace,” she said in Filipino.

Robredo led the Independence Day ceremonies at the Luneta Park, early Wednesday morning.

“To this day, each of us bears this responsibility. This is what those who came before us fought for, and this is the duty we accept: To ensure that we will live in a Philippines where each of our countrymen can elevate themselves,” Robredo added.  

The vice president also reminded Filipinos that our commemoration of Philippine Independence could show our strength as a united people.

“May we draw strength from this day to face the challenges our nation has. May this event invoke in us a deep love for our country, and remind each of us of what we can do with helping each other,” she added.

Sen. Francis Pangilinan, for his part, said that the commemoration of our independence is a reminder that the winning of our country’s freedom was fraught with challenges.

“It is upon us to nurture the struggles of our heroes who lit the fire toward an independent nation. We should plant, plant, plant—food, trees and seeds of love of country for the survival of our people, our future and our planet,” he added. — Kristine Joy Patag

121ST INDEPENDENCE DAY KIKO PANGILINAN LENI ROBREDO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Speakership contest down to 2
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Two members of the House of Representatives yesterday said the contest for the next speaker has narrowed down to Reps. Martin...
Headlines
National ID rolls out in September
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
The Duterte administration will roll out the national identification system before yearend to start the registration for about...
Headlines
‘Independence Day rites in Lanao? Duterte has his reasons’
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte is spending the 121st Independence Day celebration in Lanao del Sur, and is expected to fly to Lanao t...
Headlines
US Coast Guard monitoring Chinese militia in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 18 hours ago
Washington has been aware of Beijing's activities in the disputed South China Sea as the US Coast Guard has been keeping tabs...
Headlines
PhilHealth post offered to doctor-businessman
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
After seeking the resignation of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. executives in connection with the fraudulent benefit claims...
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Comelec: Voters prefer mall registration
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Three in every five Filipinos prefer to have voter registration in malls, a Twitter survey conducted by the Commission on...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Comelec gags Ronald Cardema, critics on party-list seat
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has issued a gag order against Ronald Cardema and those opposed to his becoming a substitute...
Headlines
17 hours ago
NBI files estafa, falsification raps over fraudulent kidney treatments
By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
NBI agents brought Brian Sy, one of WellMed’s owners, to the Department of Justice Tuesday afternoon for inquest p...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Clavite: PCOO probing allegations from anonymous letter
17 hours ago
In a statement Tuesday, Clavite said the allegations against him are based on an anonymous letter and are meant "to demolish...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Palace says report of multi-billion 'ghost' dialysis scheme a bloated amount
18 hours ago
Panelo said that the actual figure was closer to P300 million, though he said that he was not sure.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with