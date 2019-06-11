ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the officials of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as he conducts a surprise inspection at the NAIA Terminal 2 in Pasay City on June 10, 2019.
Presidential photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Duterte orders start of operations at Sangley airport in Cavite
(Philstar.com) - June 11, 2019 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Dismayed over the congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the immediate start of operations at Sangley Point in Cavite.

The president conducted a surprise inspection at NAIA-Terminal 2 last Monday following reports of delayed flights over the weekend.

During the Cabinet meeting Monday night, Duterte hinted at a possible revamp of the country's main international gateway.

"The President directed operations in Sangley Point to start immediately," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

The president's directive came as Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade discussed the plan to transfer general aviation or domestic flights to Sangley Point or the Danilo Atienza Air Base.

"Secretary Tugade reported that he had already initiated the testing of feries that can operate from Mall of Asia to Sangley within 18-24 minutes," Panelo said.

Duterte also expressed his preference that a single entity, either from the military or civilian force, should handle airport security.

Tugade will be drafting an executive matter on airport security for the consideration of the president, Malacañang said.

In his surprise visit to NAIA-Terminal 2, Duterte talked to airline and airport officials to discuss how flight aberrations could be minimized,

Apologizing to the passengers affected by the flight delays and cancelations, Duterte vowed to solve flight woes within a month.

The Department of Transportation earlier said it is targetting to complete rehabilitation works at the former military air base in Cavite by yearend.

According to Transporation Undersecretary Manuel Tamayo, the agency has a budget of P500 million for the rehabilitation of Sangley Point, which is seen to help ease congestion at NAIA. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

