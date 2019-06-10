ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
(Clockwise): Senate President Tito Sotto, Sens. Migz Zubiri, Franklin Drilon, Joel Villanueva, Koko Pimentel, Gringo Honasan and Panfilo Lacson.
Photo composite by Philstar.com/Jonathan Asuncion
7 senators post perfect session attendance
(Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 3:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Seven senators recorded perfect attendance during the third and last session of the 17th Congress, which spanned from July 23, 2018 to June 4, 2019.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Sens. Panfilo Lacson, Gregorio Honasan, Joel Villanueva and Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel attended the 61 plenary sessions of the upper chamber.

Both Sotto and Lacson achieved clean attendance records all throughout the 17th Congress.

Following the four senators’ perfect attendance was Sen. Nancy Binay, who missed one session because she was on an official mission abroad.

Sens. Sherwin Gatchalian, JV Ejercito and Cynthia Villar attended 58 plenary sessions, while Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Antonio Trillanes IV were present in 57 sessions.

They were followed by Sens. Sonny Angara (56), Grace Poe (56), Loren Legarda (56), Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto (55), Sens. Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero (55), Richard Gordon (54) and Bam Aquino (50).

Sen. Manny Pacquiao was present 49 times out of the 61 plenary sessions, incurring 12 absences.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan posted the least number of attendance in plenary sessions with 47 but this was mostly because he was on 12 official missions. He was only absent two times.

Sen. Leila De Lima, detained over drug-related charges, was not able to attend any plenary session.

The 17th Congress adjourned last June 4. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

17TH CONGRESS SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte not needed for Church’s 500th year — bishops
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
The Catholic Church will celebrate the 500th year of Christianity in the Philippines in 2021 even without the support of President...
Headlines
‘Opposition senators to chair committees’
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Senators from the minority bloc are assured of getting committee chairmanships as the chamber undergoes reorganization for...
Headlines
Duterte questioned Xi over Chinese vessels around Pagasa
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte says he questioned the swarming of Chinese ships around the Philippines’ Pag-asa Island in the South...
Headlines
Tordesillas on Duterte claim: I didn't ask for money even when I had cancer
1 day ago
Journalist Ellen Tordesillas on Saturday evening said she does not have cancer and has not been asking sources for money as...
Headlines
Scout Ranger to Tulfo: Amnesia is a despicable disease
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 2 days ago
An alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) shared on Facebook a photo taken years ago of Erwin Tulfo with members...
Headlines
Latest
5 hours ago
Bam Aquino: Return to a poll system where people can count their votes
5 hours ago
“Whatever the case, we need to go back to a system where people can monitor and count their votes.”
Headlines
7 hours ago
Duterte inspects NAIA after weekend flight delays
7 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte conducted a surprise inspection at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport-Terminal 2 after reports...
Headlines
17 hours ago
DFA hits UN rights probe
By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has rejected the call of United Nations rights experts for an independent investigation...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Presidency a gift, no need to covet it – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
He still has three years to go before he steps down, but President Duterte already has an advice to his successors.
Headlines
17 hours ago
Malabon teacher rides boat to school
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
In Malabon, where the flood in a disputed area has not subsided for 15 years, Noel Alicaba takes a boat daily to attend...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with