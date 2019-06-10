7 senators post perfect session attendance

MANILA, Philippines — Seven senators recorded perfect attendance during the third and last session of the 17th Congress, which spanned from July 23, 2018 to June 4, 2019.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Sens. Panfilo Lacson, Gregorio Honasan, Joel Villanueva and Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel attended the 61 plenary sessions of the upper chamber.

Both Sotto and Lacson achieved clean attendance records all throughout the 17th Congress.

Following the four senators’ perfect attendance was Sen. Nancy Binay, who missed one session because she was on an official mission abroad.

Sens. Sherwin Gatchalian, JV Ejercito and Cynthia Villar attended 58 plenary sessions, while Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Antonio Trillanes IV were present in 57 sessions.

They were followed by Sens. Sonny Angara (56), Grace Poe (56), Loren Legarda (56), Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto (55), Sens. Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero (55), Richard Gordon (54) and Bam Aquino (50).

Sen. Manny Pacquiao was present 49 times out of the 61 plenary sessions, incurring 12 absences.

Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan posted the least number of attendance in plenary sessions with 47 but this was mostly because he was on 12 official missions. He was only absent two times.

Sen. Leila De Lima, detained over drug-related charges, was not able to attend any plenary session.

The 17th Congress adjourned last June 4. — Gaea Katreena Cabico