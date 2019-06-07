ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippine flag has been personified as a samurai warrior named Rizal by World Flags.
World Flags/Website
Japanese site reimagines Philippine flag as samurai
(Philstar.com) - June 7, 2019 - 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine flag got the Japanese anime treatment and Filipino anime fans are ecstatic.

Thanks to World Flags, the Philippine flag has been personified as a samurai warrior named Rizal. World Flags is a Japanese website which aims to promote the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics by creating anthropomorphized flags.

“Kung sino ang tahimik, siya ang mapanganib,” World Flags said in the website’s write-up about Rizal.

(The silent ones are the most dangerous.)

 

 

Rizal is clad in a white, red and blue armor called “Maharurika” (maharlika). The flag’s three stars and the sun motif is also featured in the armor.  

Rizal holds a rifle called “Mindanao” that shoots the bullet of hope (pearl) on one hand and fan imprinted with the Philippine flag called “Rusonyashu” or “Lusonyashu” (a portmanteau of Luzon and Visayas) on the other. In a Twitter post, World Flag says the fan can summon the sun.

It listed Rizal's special ability as eskrima. 

The website has a brief write up on Philippine history and the national flag written in Japanese.

World Flags also created characters for the flags of G8 countries, Scandinavian nations, and other ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. More anthropomorphized flags are coming soon. 

2020 TOKYO OLYMPICS PHILIPPINE FLAG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US closing Manila immigration office
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced it will permanently close its field office in Manila...
Headlines
3 of 6 outgoing senators to assume new posts
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Three of the six outgoing senators are set to assume new posts in Congress and the executive branch on June 30, while the...
Headlines
US immigration office stops Manila operations
1 day ago
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will be closing its operations in Manila.
Headlines
Trillanes 'ready' to be on other side of Congress probes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 19 hours ago
At the Kapihan sa Senado forum, the vocal critic of Duterte recalled that his being a lawmaker did not keep him from being...
Headlines
‘PVAO paid P70 M to dead pensioners’
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has directed the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) to determine and hold liable its...
Headlines
Latest
15 hours ago
Comelec needs complaint, proof that Cardema used NYC post in campaign
By Rosette Adel | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections needs a formal complaint and evidence into allegations that Ronald Cardema, chairman of the Duterte...
Headlines
23 hours ago
Comelec: Duterte Youth's 30-somethings should justify 'youth' in name
By Rosette Adel | 23 hours ago
The Duterte Youth's substitute nominees should be able to answer questions on whether they are too old to represent the...
Headlines
2 days ago
Comelec OKs withdrawal of original Duterte Youth nominees
2 days ago
The Commission on Elections has allowed former National Youth Commission chairman Ronald Cardema's substitution as a nominee...
Headlines
6 days ago
Banning Smartmatic a step toward an election system free from foreign intervention, fraud — watchdog
6 days ago
Kontra Daya said the Commission on Elections should heed President Rodrigo Duterte’s advice.
Headlines
7 days ago
Comelec carefully studying Duterte’s comments on midterm polls
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 days ago
President Duterte said Comelec should terminate its deal with Smartmatic in the wake of technological hiccups that marred...
Headlines
9 days ago
File SOCE on time, 2019 election bets told
9 days ago
The Commission on Elections on Tuesday reminded all the candidates of the 2019 local and national elections to file their...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with