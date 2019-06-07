Japanese site reimagines Philippine flag as samurai

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine flag got the Japanese anime treatment and Filipino anime fans are ecstatic.

Thanks to World Flags, the Philippine flag has been personified as a samurai warrior named Rizal. World Flags is a Japanese website which aims to promote the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics by creating anthropomorphized flags.

“Kung sino ang tahimik, siya ang mapanganib,” World Flags said in the website’s write-up about Rizal.

(The silent ones are the most dangerous.)

Rizal is clad in a white, red and blue armor called “Maharurika” (maharlika). The flag’s three stars and the sun motif is also featured in the armor.

Rizal holds a rifle called “Mindanao” that shoots the bullet of hope (pearl) on one hand and fan imprinted with the Philippine flag called “Rusonyashu” or “Lusonyashu” (a portmanteau of Luzon and Visayas) on the other. In a Twitter post, World Flag says the fan can summon the sun.

It listed Rizal's special ability as eskrima.

The website has a brief write up on Philippine history and the national flag written in Japanese.

World Flags also created characters for the flags of G8 countries, Scandinavian nations, and other ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. More anthropomorphized flags are coming soon.